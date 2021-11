Incoming Call-Ups The New Jersey Devils appear to be making some moves, as they have decided to send Marian Studenic and Frederik Gauthier to the Utica Comets. Of course, these leaves the vaunted two-way option, Mason Geertsen, on the roster. I mean, sure, Gauthier was at least a good enough penalty killer, but Geertsen can provide four to eight minutes of hockey on either end of the ice. So who’s really better?

NHL ・ 4 DAYS AGO