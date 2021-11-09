CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport, RI

Newport Daily News and NewportRI.com Instagram: Check our latest stories here!

By Newport Daily News
The Newport Daily News
The Newport Daily News
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

@àWelcome from our Newport Daily News/ NewportRI.com Instagram page! If you're looking for the best coverage of Four Corners in Tiverton to the Fifth Ward in Newport, you've come to the right place. ...

www.newportri.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Federal appeals court affirms stay on Biden vaccine mandate for businesses

A federal appeals court has upheld its stay on President Biden ’s vaccine-or-test mandate for companies with at least 100 employees. In a 22-page ruling on Friday, the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said the mandate was “fatally flawed,” and barred the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) from enforcing the mandate “pending adequate judicial review” of a motion for permanent injunction.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

Steve Bannon indicted by federal grand jury

A federal grand jury has indicted Steve Bannon , the one-time White House adviser to former President Trump , after he failed to comply with a subpoena from the committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. Bannon now faces two charges of contempt of Congress, one for failing...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newport, RI
County
Newport County, RI
City
Narragansett, RI
City
Portsmouth, RI
Newport County, RI
Government
City
North Kingstown, RI
Portsmouth, RI
Government
City
Cumberland, RI
Newport, RI
Government
City
Tiverton, RI
City
Jamestown, RI
State
Rhode Island State
CNN

US announces big hike in Medicare premiums

(CNN) — The federal government announced a large hike in Medicare premiums Friday night, blaming the pandemic but also what it called uncertainty over how much it may have to be forced to pay for a pricey and controversial new Alzheimer's drug. The 14.5% increase in Part B premiums will...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newport Daily News#Welcome#The Fifth Ward#The Daily News#Division Iv#Tigers#Mariners#Portsmouth High School#Patriots#Clippers
Fox News

FBI aware of and investigating fake FBI emails sent to thousands

The Federal Bureau of Investigation says it is aware of reports that unauthorized emails from a legitimate FBI address were sent to thousands of organizations. "The FBI and CISA are aware of the incident this morning involving fake emails from an @ic.fbi.gov email account," the FBI said in a statement Saturday. "This is an ongoing situation, and we are not able to provide any additional information at this time. The impacted hardware was taken offline quickly upon discovery of the issue. We continue to encourage the public to be cautious of unknown senders and urge you to report suspicious activity to ic3.gov or cisa.gov."
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Newport Daily News

The Newport Daily News

0
Followers
0
Post
89
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Newport, RI from Newport Daily News.

Comments / 0

Community Policy