The Florida Gators continue to stumble through the mess that has been their 2021 season. After starting the year at 3-1 with a narrow loss to then-No. 1 Alabama, Dan Mullen and the Gators have absolutely crumbled. Falling in their last three games, including a blowout loss to South Carolina this past weekend, the team now find themselves in yet another losing situation.

