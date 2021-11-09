CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Maryland surpasses 500,000 COVID-19 booster shots

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleANNAPOLIS — Governor Larry Hogan Monday announced that the State of Maryland has surpassed 500,000 COVID-19 booster shots administered. According to official CDC data, the state leads the region—and ranks in the top 10 in the nation—in boosters for seniors. “Maryland has mobilized a robust network of vaccination providers,...

