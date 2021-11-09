CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Have You Been to Minnesota’s ‘Coolest Secret Location?’

By Pete Hanson
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Minnesota is full of wonders in our great outdoors. The Mississippi Headwaters, Voyageurs National Park, The North Shore, Gooseberry Falls, 75 State Parks, 10,000+ lakes, and a whole lot more. The travel team at Reader's Digest has listed the 'Coolest Secret Locations' in each of the 50 states. Any...

Here Are the 17 Snake Species that Call Minnesota Home

Oh sure, we live in the Land of 10,000 Lakes, but there are only 17 species of snakes that call Minnesota home. For as long as there have been humans walking on the planet -- snakes have been feared, misunderstood, killed, and generally underappreciated. Attitudes are slowly changing. More people are beginning to see snakes not only as fascinating creatures but also as important animals in nature.
5 Minnesota Animals that Will Kill You Before the Murder Hornets Arrive

Oh sure, the Murder Hornets are getting all the attention this yaer, but Minnesota already has animals that will kill you dead long before the Murder Hornets ever arrive. Also worth noting, the Murder Hornets sound horrifying, but you need to worry only if you're a bee. That's who these crazy hornets are running around murdering. The bees are having a hard enough time as it is -- can someone please cut them a break?
Fergus Falls Man is the World’s Coffee Drinking Champion

My wife grew up in Fergus Falls, MN. Her family lives there still, and over the past few years I've gotten to know the community and history of the area. There's a cute specialty gift shop downtown Fergus Falls my wife likes to visit called The Market. The Market features a great array of locally made and sourced gifts and products of all sorts -- from kitchen utensils to tablecloths and placemats, lotions to soaps, dresses and footwear to kids games, toys and apparel. The Market also carries one of my favorite local brands of coffee -- Stumbeanos Coffee Roasters. During one visit to The Market, I happened to read a neat story printed on the back of one bag of beans that I'd never heard before -- that of the "World's Coffee Drinking Champion."
10 Must-See Christmas & Holiday Attractions in Minnesota

As Thanksgiving approaches, it's time to start penning your Minnesota Christmas bucket list! There are so many great events that happen in our winter wonderland state and only a small amount of time to get it all done. If you're wanting to see the best that Minnesota has to offer, check out our list of 10 must-see Christmas & holiday attractions! 'Tis the season, central Minnesota!
Another Day, Another Issue I Have with St. Cloud Drivers

Recently, we have heard so much about people's annoying driving habits. Everything from left lane cruisers, to red light runners, slow drivers, drivers who go too fast in town, people not moving over for a right turn lane when it's not necessarily marked just as a courtesy, tailgaters, no signal before a turn, or signaling AS you turn, no idea how to operate a 4 way stop, no idea how to merge- not the same as a yield, confused about roundabouts, and distracted driving...and that is where I am landing today.
Dayton’s Holiday Windows and Which Vendors will be Included with Open

A couple of months ago we found out what is going to happen with the old Dayton's building in downtown Minneapolis. This was the flagship Dayton's store, and when the company was bought by Marshall Fields, and then Macy's and eventually closed, it felt like the end of an era. I remember being a kid and knowing that it was THE high-end store to go to. When it closed it was just really super sad.
City of St. Cloud Ready to Plow Snow When Needed

Snow is in the forecast for St. Cloud this weekend and if we get measurable snow the City of St. Cloud will be ready to move it. That according to St. Cloud Mayor Dave Kleis, who says their budget runs January-December which means their snow removal covers last winter and the first part of this one. He says they have money for plowing and plow drivers set to go when they are needed.
2021 Light Up Contest Rules

2. Eligibility: Townsquare Media Inc. Giveaways (the “Giveaways”) are open only to individuals who are legal residents of the 48 contiguous states who are 13 years of age or older (18 or older if a resident of Maine). Employees of Townsquare Media Inc., their advertising or promotion agencies, those involved in the production, development, implementation or handling of Giveaways, any agents acting for, or on behalf of the above entities, their respective parent companies, officers, directors, subsidiaries, affiliates, licensees, service providers, prize suppliers any other person or entity associated with the Giveaways (collectively “Giveaway Entities”) and/or the immediate family (spouse, parents, siblings and children) and household members (whether related or not) of each such employee, are not eligible. All U.S., federal, state and local laws and regulations apply. Void in Quebec, Puerto Rico and where prohibited by law.
