The Bicycle And Components Market to create turbulence in automotive sector at a CAGR of 6% between 2019 and 2029

The arrival of enhanced paints and coating varieties is supporting the global sales of automotive paint. Apart from improving the external appearance of a vehicle, automotive paints also help in increasing the durability of the materials they are applied on. Clearcoat, basecoat, and primer paint are some of the common coating layers. Carmakers are utilizing automotive paint to increase the resistance of aluminium and metal components of vehicles. Automotive paints offer resistance against UV radiation, heat, dust particles, and acid rain. In addition, manufacturers are actively focusing of developing more advanced and efficient painting and coating technologies. The above-mentioned factors are expected to drive the growth of the global automotive paint market in the coming years, at a CAGR of around5% through 2030.

BUSINESS ・ 5 DAYS AGO