CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

New Jersey hosts Florida after shootout win

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

Florida Panthers (10-1-1, first in the Atlantic) vs. New Jersey Devils (5-3-2, seventh in the Metropolitan)

Newark, New Jersey; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Devils +122, Panthers -144; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: New Jersey hosts the Florida Panthers after the Devils took down San Jose 3-2 in a shootout.

New Jersey went 19-30-7 overall and 7-18-3 at home in the 2020-21 season. The Devils averaged 2.9 penalties and 6.7 penalty minutes per game.

Florida went 37-14-5 overall in the 2020-21 season while going 17-9-2 on the road. The Panthers averaged 3.4 goals and 5.6 assists per game last season.

The teams meet Tuesday for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Devils: Mackenzie Blackwood: out (lower body), Dougie Hamilton: day to day (undisclosed).

Panthers: Sam Bennett: day to day (upper body), Sergei Bobrovsky: day to day (upper body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

Related
Columbus Dispatch

Paced by veterans, Blue Jackets edge New Jersey Devils in shootout

NEWARK, N.J. – This was a night when a young hockey team needed its veterans to show the way. Which young team would it be, though, Sunday at Prudential Center?. The Blue Jackets and Devils are among the NHL’s most youthful teams and both are undergoing efforts to retool, reset, recharge or rebuild their rosters — take your pick of descriptors.
NHL
chatsports.com

Caterwaul & GameThread: Florida Panthers at New Jersey Devils

Scouting Report (courtesy of Winners & Whiners) The thriving Florida Panthers are on the road to battle the New Jersey Devils in an Eastern Conference tilt on Tuesday night. The Panthers topped the Hurricanes on Saturday and dropped their first game in regulation to the Rangers on Monday night. The Devils are coming off a road win in San Jose. This is the first meeting between these foes since the 2019-2020 season.
NHL
The Associated Press

New Jersey hosts Columbus after Johnsson’s 2-goal game

Columbus Blue Jackets (4-3-0, seventh in the Metropolitan) vs. New Jersey Devils (4-2-0, fifth in the Metropolitan) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Devils -120, Blue Jackets -100; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Blue Jackets visit New Jersey after Andreas Johnsson scored two goals in the Devils’ 4-2 victory over the...
NHL
arcamax.com

Sharks end homestand with shootout loss to New Jersey Devils

SAN JOSE, Calif. – Special teams and goaltending came through for the San Jose Sharks on Saturday to at least help the team get a point to finish a five-game homestand. That’s what the Sharks would have to settle for at SAP Center. Damon Severson scored the game-winner in the...
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
State
Florida State
FanSided

New Jersey Devils: Damon Severson Redeems Himself In Shootout

New Jersey Devils defenseman Damon Severson found himself in the doghouse on Friday night after just a brutal game on the scoresheet. He took three minor penalties, and he was a passenger on the Los Angeles Kings’ first goal that broke a scoreless tie. He watched it go past him and the Kings took the lead.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dougie Hamilton
Person
Mackenzie Blackwood
Person
Sergei Bobrovsky
The Associated Press

Marchand scores twice, Bruins end Devils 3-game win streak

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — There are a lot of new faces in the Boston Bruins’ lineup this season and they are learning how to play together at times. Two nights ago at home, they blew a third-period lead, giving up three goals in losing to Edmonton. The Bruins didn’t make the same mistake in New Jersey on Saturday.
NHL
FOX Sports

Canucks host the Predators after overtime win

LINE: Canucks -121, Predators +101; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: Vancouver hosts the Nashville Predators after the Canucks took down New York 3-2 in overtime. Vancouver finished 23-29-4 overall a season ago while going 13-12-3 at home. The Canucks were called for 216 penalties last season averaging 3.9 penalties and 9.8 penalty minutes per game.
NHL
Portland Tribune

Winterhawks win shootout

WHL HOCKEY: Portland beats Kelowna 5-4 in a shootout on Friday; Dureau returns; Joel Hofer wins NHL debut. James Stefan scored the shootout winner and goalie Lochlan Gordon denied three Kelowna shooters as the Portland Winterhawks beat the Rockets 5-4 on Friday, Nov. 5, in British Columbia. The score was...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Jose#The Florida Panthers#Data Skrive#Sportradar
Chicago Tribune

Column: Now that ‘a fire has been lit’ with a coaching change, the Chicago Blackhawks have a chance to reshape their image — at least on the ice

Derek King said it multiple times: “This isn’t about me.” Since King took over as interim coach after the firing of Jeremy Colliton, the Chicago Blackhawks have won two straight games with a chance to make it three against the last-place Arizona Coyotes on Friday night at the United Center. It’s a small sample size, but the Hawks have seemed to plug at least some of the leaks on defense and ...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
New Jersey Devils
NHL Teams
Florida Panthers
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
The Associated Press

Carolina hosts Philadelphia after overtime win

Philadelphia Flyers (6-3-2, fifth in the Metropolitan) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (10-1-0, first in the Metropolitan) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hurricanes -156, Flyers +130; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: Carolina hosts the Philadelphia Flyers after the Hurricanes knocked off Tampa Bay 2-1 in overtime. The Hurricanes are 2-0-0 against division opponents. Carolina...
NHL
Independent Florida Alligator

Survive and advance: Florida’s late equalizer and penalty shootout win help sink Vanderbilt

Amber Nguyen stepped up to take Vanderbilt’s fifth and final spot kick, needing a goal to keep her team’s season alive. She aimed for the top right corner, sophomore goalkeeper Alexa Goldberg dove, but Nguyen’s kick went wide. After a late equalizer in regular time, Florida had stormed back to knock off the defending Southeastern Conference champion Commodores.
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

647K+
Followers
346K+
Post
295M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy