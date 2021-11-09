CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Arizona hosts Minnesota after Crouse’s 2-goal game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

Minnesota Wild (8-3-0, first in the Central) vs. Arizona Coyotes (1-10-1, eighth in the Central)

Glendale, Arizona; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Coyotes +163, Wild -202; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Wild visit Arizona after Lawson Crouse scored two goals in the Coyotes’ 5-4 victory over the Kraken.

The Coyotes are 0-1-0 against the rest of their division. Arizona serves 14.5 penalty minutes per game, the most in the Western Conference. Liam O’Brien leads the team serving 31 total minutes.

The Wild are 1-2-0 against the rest of their division. Minnesota is sixth in the Western Conference averaging 5.3 assists per game, led by Mathew Dumba with 0.6.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Fischer leads the Coyotes with a plus-one in 12 games this season. Shayne Gostisbehere has seven assists over the last 10 games for Arizona.

Dumba has 9 total points while scoring two goals and totaling seven assists for the Wild. Kirill Kaprizov has 8 points over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Coyotes: 1-9-0, averaging 1.6 goals, 2.8 assists, five penalties and 15 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game with an .888 save percentage.

Wild: 7-3-0, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.4 assists, 4.3 penalties and 10.5 penalty minutes while allowing 3.2 goals per game with an .890 save percentage.

INJURIES: Coyotes: Nick Schmaltz: day to day (upper body).

Wild: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Sports

Colorado hosts Columbus after Landeskog's 2-goal game

LINE: Avalanche -243, Blue Jackets +195; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: Colorado hosts the Columbus Blue Jackets after Gabriel Landeskog scored two goals in the Avalanche's 4-1 victory against the Wild. Colorado went 39-13-4 overall during the 2020-21 season while going 22-4-2 at home. The Avalanche scored 47 power play...
NHL
The Associated Press

New Jersey hosts Columbus after Johnsson’s 2-goal game

Columbus Blue Jackets (4-3-0, seventh in the Metropolitan) vs. New Jersey Devils (4-2-0, fifth in the Metropolitan) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Devils -120, Blue Jackets -100; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Blue Jackets visit New Jersey after Andreas Johnsson scored two goals in the Devils’ 4-2 victory over the...
NHL
spectrumlocalnews.com

Sabres visit the Kraken after Skinner’s 2-goal game

Buffalo Sabres (5-3-1, fourth in the Atlantic) vs. Seattle Kraken (3-6-1, seventh in the Pacific) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kraken -178, Sabres +148; over/under is 5.5. BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo visits the Seattle Kraken after Jeff Skinner scored two goals in the Sabres’ 5-3 loss to the Sharks. Seattle takes the ice...
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
State
Arizona State
The Associated Press

Columbus faces Chicago after Zelarrayan’s 2-goal game

Chicago Fire (9-17-7, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Columbus Crew (12-13-8, 10th in the Eastern Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Columbus -228, Chicago +531, Draw +385; over/under is 2.5 goals. BOTTOM LINE: Lucas Zelarrayan leads Columbus into a matchup with Chicago following a two-goal outing against DC United. The Crew...
CHICAGO, IL
The Associated Press

Vegas visits Montreal after Marchessault’s 2-goal game

Vegas Golden Knights (5-5-0, third in the Pacific) vs. Montreal Canadiens (3-9-0, seventh in the Atlantic) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Canadiens -115, Golden Knights -104; over/under is 5.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Montreal Canadiens host Vegas after Jonathan Marchessault scored two goals in the Golden Knights’ 5-1 victory over the Senators. Montreal...
NHL
The Associated Press

Florida hosts Carolina after Barkov’s 2-goal game

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -136, Hurricanes +113; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Carolina Hurricanes visit Florida after Aleksander Barkov scored two goals in the Panthers’ 5-4 overtime victory over the Capitals. Florida went 37-14-5 overall and 20-5-3 at home in the 2020-21 season. Goalies for the Panthers recorded three...
NHL
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Portland faces Austin FC after Blanco's 2-goal game

Austin FC (9-20-4, 24th in the ) vs. Portland Timbers (16-13-4, fourth in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Portland -146, Austin FC +357, Draw +307; over/under is 3.5 goals. BOTTOM LINE: Sebastian Blanco leads Portland into a matchup with Austin FC fresh off of a two-goal outing against Real...
MLS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liam O'brien
Person
Kirill Kaprizov
Person
Nick Schmaltz
Person
Lawson Crouse
Person
Christian Fischer
Person
Shayne Gostisbehere
FOX Sports

New York visits Calgary after Zibanejad's 2-goal game

LINE: Flames -144, Rangers +120; over/under is 5.5. BOTTOM LINE: New York visits the Calgary Flames after Mika Zibanejad scored two goals in the Rangers' 6-5 overtime loss to the Oilers. Calgary finished 26-27-3 overall in the 2020-21 season while going 15-12-1 at home. The Flames averaged 3.6 penalties and...
NHL
The Associated Press

Blues visit the Ducks after Saad’s 2-goal game

St. Louis Blues (7-1-1, first in the Central) vs. Anaheim Ducks (5-4-3, fourth in the Pacific) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ducks +147, Blues -176; over/under is 5.5. BOTTOM LINE: St. Louis visits the Anaheim Ducks after Brandon Saad scored two goals in the Blues’ 5-3 victory against the Sharks. Anaheim finished...
NHL
FOX Sports

Detroit hosts Vegas after Bertuzzi's 2-goal game

Vegas Golden Knights (6-5-0, sixth in the Pacific) vs. Detroit Red Wings (5-5-2, seventh in the Atlantic) LINE: Red Wings +118, Golden Knights -140; over/under is 5.5. BOTTOM LINE: Detroit hosts the Vegas Golden Knights after Tyler Bertuzzi scored two goals in the Red Wings' 4-3 overtime victory against the Sabres.
NHL
Chicago Tribune

Column: Now that ‘a fire has been lit’ with a coaching change, the Chicago Blackhawks have a chance to reshape their image — at least on the ice

Derek King said it multiple times: “This isn’t about me.” Since King took over as interim coach after the firing of Jeremy Colliton, the Chicago Blackhawks have won two straight games with a chance to make it three against the last-place Arizona Coyotes on Friday night at the United Center. It’s a small sample size, but the Hawks have seemed to plug at least some of the leaks on defense and ...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kraken#Data Skrive#Sportradar
The Associated Press

Vancouver hosts Anaheim after Miller’s 2-goal game

Anaheim Ducks (6-4-3, third in the Pacific) vs. Vancouver Canucks (5-6-1, fifth in the Pacific) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Canucks -159, Ducks +135; over/under is 5.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Anaheim Ducks visit Vancouver after J.T. Miller scored two goals in the Canucks’ 6-3 victory against the Stars. The Canucks are 1-1-1...
NHL
The Associated Press

Detroit hosts Washington after Namestnikov’s 2-goal game

Washington Capitals (6-2-4, third in the Metropolitan) vs. Detroit Red Wings (7-5-2, first in the Atlantic) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Wings +113, Capitals -136; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Capitals visit Detroit after Vladislav Namestnikov scored two goals in the Red Wings’ 4-2 win against the Oilers. The...
NHL
FOX Sports

Colorado hosts Vancouver after Burakovsky's 2-goal game

LINE: Avalanche -205, Canucks +170; over/under is 5.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Vancouver Canucks visit Colorado after Andre Burakovsky scored two goals in the Avalanche's 4-2 loss to the Blue Jackets. Colorado went 39-13-4 overall and 22-4-2 at home in the 2020-21 season. The Avalanche scored 47 power play goals with...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
Arizona Coyotes
NHL Teams
Minnesota Wild
NewsBreak
Hockey
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

647K+
Followers
346K+
Post
295M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy