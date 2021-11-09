CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas takes on conference rival Nashville

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago

Nashville Predators (6-5-1, fourth in the Central) vs. Dallas Stars (4-5-2, fifth in the Central)

Dallas; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Stars -151, Predators +127; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: Nashville faces Dallas in Western Conference action.

The Stars are 0-0-1 against the rest of their division. Dallas is the last team in the Western Conference averaging only 3.9 assists per game. Miro Heiskanen leads them with nine total assists.

The Predators are 1-1-1 against opponents from the Central. Nashville is 19th in the Western Conference with 28.5 shots per game and is averaging 2.6 goals.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Seguin leads the Stars with four goals, adding three assists and collecting 7 points. Heiskanen has 9 points over the last 10 games for Dallas.

Matt Duchene leads the Predators with five goals and has 10 points. Roman Josi has eight assists over the last 10 games for Nashville.

LAST 10 GAMES: Stars: 3-5-2, averaging 2.1 goals, four assists, 3.8 penalties and 9.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with a .907 save percentage.

Predators: 6-3-1, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.8 assists, 4.3 penalties and 9.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game with a .923 save percentage.

INJURIES: Stars: None listed.

Predators: David Rittich: out (covid-19), Filip Forsberg: day to day (upper body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

