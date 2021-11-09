Philadelphia takes on conference foe Toronto

Toronto Maple Leafs (7-5-1, second in the Atlantic) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (6-2-2, fourth in the Metropolitan)

Philadelphia; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Flyers +103, Maple Leafs -124; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia and Toronto square off in Eastern Conference action.

Philadelphia finished 25-23-8 overall a season ago while going 12-12-4 at home. The Flyers recorded 282 assists on 160 total goals last season.

Toronto went 35-14-7 overall with a 17-7-4 record on the road a season ago. The Maple Leafs were called for 165 penalties last season averaging 3.0 penalties and 7.0 penalty minutes per game.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

INJURIES: Flyers: Ryan Ellis: out (lower-body).

Maple Leafs: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.