CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Cardano Climbs 10.04% In Bullish Trade

investing.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvesting.com - Cardano was trading at $2.2437 by 09:45 (07:45 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Tuesday, up 10.04% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since Wednesday, September 22, 2021. The move upwards pushed Cardano's market cap up to...

za.investing.com

Comments / 0

Related
cryptopolitan.com

Cardano Price Analysis: ADA consolidates around $2.1

Cardano price analysis is bearish today. ADA/USD saw a brief spike above $2.30 resistance yesterday. Cardano is currently trading at $2.1. The Cardano price analysis is bearish today, as we expect more selling to follow after a strong rally ended yesterday with a move to $2.378. As a result, another retracement is expected before another rise can be made, which will require further consolidation.
STOCKS
Benzinga

AMD, Expedia, Lululemon All Form This Bullish Pattern: How To Trade The Break

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: AMD), Expedia Group, Inc (NASDAQ: EXPE) and Lululemon Athletica, Inc (NASDAQ: LULU) have all settled into bullish flag patterns on the daily chart. The bull flag pattern is created with a sharp rise higher forming the pole, which is then followed by a consolidation pattern that brings the stock lower between a channel with parallel lines.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Could Cardano Hit $500 Billion by 2023?

Cardano has become the fourth-biggest cryptocurrency by market value. The blockchain platform offers the advantages of speedy transactions and lower energy use than Bitcoin. Cardano is working on five phases of development -- so the best may be yet to come. Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) has soared more than 1,100% this year....
MARKETS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cardano
investing.com

Cardano Falls 11% In Rout

Investing.com - Cardano was trading at $2.0601 by 16:18 (21:18 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Wednesday, down 10.80% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage loss since September 7. The move downwards pushed Cardano's market cap down to $70.7227B, or 2.49% of the total cryptocurrency market cap....
STOCKS
investing.com

7 Reasons To Be Bullish Ethereum

In this session, Anthony Cheung is joined by Bilal Hafeez, who is the CEO and Editor of Macro Hive, and the former global head of research at Deutsche Bank (DE:DBKGn) and Nomura, and Dalvir Mandara is a Quantitative Researcher at Macro Hive. In this session, the Macro Hive team explain...
CURRENCIES
investing.com

Cardano Could Retrace Before Targeting $2.70

Cardano looks ready to break out of a bullish consolidation pattern. Cardano has surged nearly 18% since Monday’s open. Further buying pressure could push ADA to $2.70. Still, prices could retrace before meeting the bullish target. Cardano appears to be catching up with the rest of the market after slicing...
STOCKS
DailyFx

Silver Price Chart Bullish

Silver is about to confirm a breakout from an inverse H&S pattern. If confirmed, looking for 28 to 30 relatively soon. Silver is in the process of confirming an inverse head-and-shoulders pattern. If it can close strong today, above 24.87, then it will confirm a break of the neckline of the pattern and point to a rally in the weeks ahead.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Investing Com Cardano
investing.com

Fisker Stock Climbs After Bullish Credit Suisse Rating

Investing.com — Electric vehicle firm Fisker Inc (NYSE: FSR )'s stock jumped 2.3% on Tuesday after Credit Suisse initiated it with an outperform rating. Fisker stock hit a high of $20.26 in the first hour of Tuesday trading and was trading around $19.52 in the early afternoon session. "With electric...
STOCKS
investing.com

Silver Continues to Confirm Bullish Trend

It’s been a great year thus far for investors in the S&P-500 (SPY) and Nasdaq-100 (QQQ), but unfortunately, investors in the precious metals space (SLV) have been left in the dust. This is evidenced by a 20% plus return for the S&P-500 and Nasdaq and a pathetic (-) 9% return for silver. However, while the returns have been disappointing this year, they’ve created the conditions for a new bull market to emerge, with some of the lowest bullish sentiment readings we’ve seen in several years in the precious metals space.It’s been a great year thus far for investors in the S&P-500 (SPY) and Nasdaq-100 (QQQ), but unfortunately, investors in the precious metals space (SLV) have been left in the dust. This is evidenced by a 20% plus return for the S&P-500 and Nasdaq and a pathetic (-) 9% return for silver. However, while the returns have been disappointing this year, they’ve created the conditions for a new bull market to emerge, with some of the lowest bullish sentiment readings we’ve seen in several years in the precious metals space. Meanwhile, even though the S&P-500 continues to make new highs, silver is not making new lows relative to the S&P-500 and looks to be trying to bottom out currently. This is a reason to remain optimistic, as is the fact that silver continues to make higher lows vs. the gold price (GLD (NYSE:GLD)). Let’s take a closer look below:
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

Cardano price offers entry for bullish breakout

Cardano price is in a squeeze between the 55-day and the 200-day SMA. ADA price sees the RSI coming out of the oversold territory and sees buy-side volume start to pick up. A bullish outbreak looks to be unfolding as buy-side volume is growing by the day. Cardano (ADA) price...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Ethereum
themarketperiodical.com

Stacks (STX) Analysis: The Bullish Climb of STX attracts Investors

STX is taking its market price up the charts after a recent breakout. The token is gaining a gradual bullish momentum after October’s last week’s market correction. Stacks saw tremendous growth in its trading volume in the 24-hours. Stacks is currently trading near its yearly All-Time High price mark. The...
STOCKS
IBTimes

US Stocks Climb In Early Trading On Wall Street

U.S. stocks rose in the opening minutes of Friday's trading on Wall Street. The Dow Jones Industrial Average increased 139.00 to 36,148.00 at 9:30 a.m. ET. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index strengthened 23.25 to 4,696.50. The NASDAQ Composite Index moved higher 76.25 to 16,407.00.
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

Cardano teeters towards $1.50 as buyers avoid ADA

Cardano price continues to depreciate against its peers, finding little reprieve. Dismal trading conditions likely to persist. Cardano is on track to close its tenth consecutive weekly close below its weekly open. Cardano price has been a leader of the top market cap cryptocurrencies in one variable and one variable...
STOCKS
d1softballnews.com

Q3 performance and Cardano, Dogecoin and Ethereum forecasts

When it comes to cryptocurrencies and investments in digital currencies Cardano, Dogecoin and Ethereum are on everyone’s lips. Cryptocurrency trading: Q3 performance and Cardano, Dogecoin and Ethereum forecasts. Cryptocurrency trading: Q3 performance and Cardano, Dogecoin and Ethereum forecasts. When it comes to cryptocurrencies and investments in digital currencies Cardano, Dogecoin...
MARKETS
cryptopolitan.com

Polkadot price analysis: Bullish DOT retraces to $52.6 as trading volume goes down by 16 percent

The DOT bulls discovered a new ATH yesterday. Polkadot price analysis is in favor of bears today. Support is still standing at $51.6. The Polkadot price analysis shows the coin is correcting today as it has retraced back to $52.6. Overall, DOT/USD is bullish as it continues to discover new heights every day, but today’s price function is on the bearish side. Yesterday’s price function was also bearish for the first half of the session, but the bulls regained control and took Polkadot to a new record high. Today again the price is sliding down till now.
STOCKS
DailyFx

S&P 500 Climbs to New All-Time High as Bullish Sentiment Prevails Ahead of NFP

However, for risk-on mood to continue, the U.S. recovery will need to gather more strength to support equity valuations. That said, investors will get a better picture of the health of the economy on Friday, when the U.S. Labor Department releases its October nonfarm payrolls (NFP) report. After weak numbers in September, traders expect to see 450,000 new jobs, although we will likely need a figure well above 500,000 to maintain momentum and revive confidence in the rebound.
STOCKS
cryptopolitan.com

Polygon price analysis: Bullish swing results in price climbing above $2.00

The price has advanced to $2.00. Polygon price analysis shows bullish trend. Support is still fixed at $1.29 level. The latest Polygon price analysis is confirming that a bullish trend has been dominating the charts for the past few weeks. A rise in price has been observed in the last 24 hours as well, which is quite encouraging for the buyers. The price has been uplifted to the $2.00 level, as the bullish momentum has been getting stronger with each day. Although the price has experienced a downfall this week as well, today’s trend has been promising.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy