Chip designer Advanced Micro Devices has been able to skirt most of the problems linked with the global chip supply shortage by forecasting demand years in advance. While this might be surprising for those who have tried to buy an AMD graphics card recently, Chief Technology Officer Mark Papermaster says that despite a squeeze in supply, AMD has been able to take market share away from rival Intel in both PCs and servers with its latest line of processors.

COMPUTERS ・ 10 DAYS AGO