Dichlorodiphenyltrichloroethane, commonly known as DDT, was a colorless, tasteless and nearly odorless insecticide used extensively in U.S. agriculture in the 1950s and 1960s. Because of its negative health and environmental impacts, it was banned in the U.S. in 1972. Today’s U.S. and developed world economies have within themselves the equivalent of DDT (Demographics, Debt, and Technology). These factors will eventually eliminate that nasty pest, inflation, but, at the same time, Demographics and Debt act to limit the long-term potential growth rate of those economies, and Technology may do so in the short-term.

BUSINESS ・ 14 DAYS AGO