I just wonder which i can keep in my life. Dogs all the way. Because: They want to be with you regardless of your mood. You can train them do things that are fun for you and the dog, and they like to protect their territory (which is also yours) They are reliable and fairly predictable. Your dog loves you and misses you when you're gone. Cats are manipulative, arrogant, untrustworthy, and they don't care if you live or die as long as someone else comes along and feeds them. They are un-trainable and they know there's nothing you can do about it... They will jump on the table and walk right over your dinner plate...

PETS ・ 8 DAYS AGO