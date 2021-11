Difficult to Say if It Will Get To 50 Million Point or Slide Right Down. Those who subscribe to PlayStation Plus get all sorts of perks to go with the service, including an array of new games to download and keep every month. Because of that, people have been drawn into the subscription service for both the PlayStation 4 and the PlayStation 5. And while the numbers have wobbled in the past as late as September of 2021, they’ve shot up again to the current number of 47.2 million active members on PlayStation Plus.

