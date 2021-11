Michael Lewis, co-founder and former CEO of 3D cinema pioneer RealD, has been named chairman of the board of Campfire, a tech startup focused on advanced holographic collaboration for the enterprise market. Lewis’s appointment as Campfire chairman follows a “significant” investment in the startup by Alchemi Project, a company he formed to support businesses and initiatives that are poised to positively impact the world, spanning technology, media, and consumer products. (Lewis declined to disclose the size of his investment in Campfire.) Previously, Campfire raised more than $8 million in funding from investors including OTV, Kli Capital and Tuesday Capital. “Michael has spent...

