Movies That Need a Reboot: She-Devil

Chris Pratt is voicing Mario in a movie, which is cool. But now, he’s voicing the famous talking orange tabby cat, the bloated and cynical Garfield. That is a lot to take in. Why? Well, I’m all for another Super Mario Bros. movie, because I have a good feeling Hollywood learned from the last one. Hopefully, we’ll forget that movie was ever a thing, but it’s good they got some talent for this upcoming one. It’s animated, not live-action, and I’m pretty sure the goombas won’t be weirdos in bad costumes this time. But who would’ve thought that Chris Pratt would play the lead? I mean, he’s not even Italian, but whatever, he’s still Chris Pratt. I’m going to watch his Super Mario Bros. movie, but his Garfield movie? Yeah, I don’t know about that one. Now let me just point out that I am very fond of Garfield. He’s one of the greatest comic strip characters of all time. Even though he’s a cat, there’s a very relatable human element to him that you probably don’t want to admit that you relate to. This fat cat loves food, especially his lasagna, utterly despises exercise and most of all, Mondays. Whenever he’s not eating, he’s usually sleeping, and when he’s not doing that, he indulges in teasing his socially awkward owner, Jon Arbuckle, and his fellow pet, a dog named Odie.

MOVIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO