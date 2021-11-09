CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Murdered ‘Harry Potter’ Actor Robert Knox at Center of New Documentary, Woodcut International Takes Global Rights (EXCLUSIVE)

By K.J. Yossman
Variety
Variety
 4 days ago

Woodcut International has boarded “(K)nox: The Rob Knox Story,” a feature documentary about the tragic story of “ Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince” actor Robert Knox, who was stabbed to death at the age of 18.

Woodcut will executive produce the film and act as worldwide distributor.

Knox (picture above, left, alongside his mother Sally) had just finished filming for “Half-Blood Prince” in 2008 when he was stabbed in south-east London while protecting his younger brother. A perpetrator was subsequently charged and sentenced for the murder.

Knox had previously appeared in Keira Knightley film “King Arthur” and, before his death, had reportedly been signed up to reprise his role of Marcus Belby in a subsequent instalment of the “Harry Potter” franchise.

“(K)nox” features interviews with family, friends and members of the film community, including Ray Winstone (above right) and some of the “Harry Potter” cast, such as Tom Felton and Jim Broadbent. The doc is intended to be an anti-knife crime film as much as a look at Knox’s life and death.

The film is directed by Aaron Truss, who will also exec produce alongside Joe Acres. The Rob Knox Foundation, which was set up in the actor’s honor after his death, will produce alongside Nick Kenton. Koulla Anastasi exec produces for Woodcut International.

“We at the Rob Knox Foundation are extremely happy to be partnering with Woodcut International and look forward to our journey together,” said Truss. “Not only have Woodcut been involved with some great documentaries like ‘Damilola: Death of a Ten Year Old,’ but they also understand the need for a film like this in today’s society. Knife crime especially in the U.K. is worse than ever, so we hope that this film will make an impact on people’s attitudes towards this horrific culture.”

“It’s a privilege to be involved with this extraordinary documentary,” said Woodcut’s Anastasi. “This film pays homage to a young man whose legacy has shone a light on knife crime, and his fame in the ‘Harry Potter’ movie has created a unique vehicle to draw attention to the soul destroying impact crimes of this nature have on so many lives.”

Comments / 5

Related
Variety

Cannes Documentary ‘Jane by Charlotte’ Sells to International Territories (EXCLUSIVE)

Charlotte Gainsbourg’s directorial debut “Jane by Charlotte,” a documentary about her model-actor mother Jane Birkin, is set to travel to major territories. Represented in international markets by The Party Film Sales, the feature world premiered at the Cannes Film Festival and went on to play at a flurry of film festivals, including New York and Colcoa in Los Angeles. The film, which portrays Birkin, an actor, singer-songwriter and fashion icon who was Serge Gainsbourg’s longtime lover, has been acquired for Canada (Maison 4:3), Benelux (Piece of Magic), Italy (Wanted), Portugal (Zero Em Comportamento), Spain (Filmin), Switzerland (Ado), Scandinavia (Non Stop Entertainment), Russia/CIS...
MOVIES
Variety

International Documentary Association Reveals Grant Winners – Global Bulletin (EXCLUSIVE)

GRANTS The International Documentary Association (IDA) will award grants totalling $105,000 to five films through its Pare Lorentz Documentary Fund on the theme, “Challenging White Supremacy.” The films are “Aanikoobijigan” (Adam Khalil, director; Zack Khalil, director; Steve Holmgren, producer; Francesca Alfano, producer; Tiffany Sia, co-producer; Grace Remington, co-producer); “Brigidy Bram: The Life and Mind of Kendal Hanna” (Laura Gamse, director/producer; Kareem Mortimer, director/producer); “Home Is Somewhere Else” (Carlos Hagerman, co-director/producer; Jorge Villalobos, co-director); “The Quiet Part” (working title) (Rachel Lauren Mueller, director; Ariel Tilson, producer); and “Yintah” (Michael Toledano, director/producer; Jennifer Wickham, producer; Franklin López, producer; Brenda Michell, producer). In addition, filmmakers Ilse...
MOVIES
Variety

Eric Roberts, Saffron Burrows Wrap on Limited London-Set Series ‘Kensal Town’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Production has wrapped on London-set limited series “Kensal Town,” Variety can confirm. The six-part drama series, which is set in one of the simultaneously richest and poorest parts of London, features Eric Roberts (“The Expendables”) and Saffron Burrows (“You”). It is written, directed and produced by William Sarne (“Sean Garnier vs. the World”). Bob Clarke (“Boiling Point”), who raised finance via Samahoma Media Advisors from Insight Media Fund, also produces. A broadcaster has not yet been lined up but season 1 will launch to the market this month. Sarne was drawn to writing about the area because of its richly diverse community, both in...
TV SERIES
imdb.com

The Heartwarming Reason Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson Lost "Concentration" on Harry Potter Set

Harry Potter is how old?! It's hard to believe that it's been 20 years since Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint first made their film debuts in Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone, the first movie adaptation in the beloved series. Back in 2001, the movie based on the best-selling books by J.K. Rowling hit theaters across the world and audiences fell in love with the movie about an orphaned boy who enrolls in a school of wizardry. Director Chris Columbus recently told Variety that the initial filming experience with the child actors playing Harry, Hermione and Ron was not necessarily magical. "In the first film, there was not a lot of professional...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ray Winstone
Person
Robert Knox
Person
Jim Broadbent
Person
Tom Felton
Person
Keira Knightley
c21media.net

Woodcut preps Robert Knox doc

NEWS BRIEF: Woodcut International, the sales arm of UK factual indie Woodcut Media, has added a 1×60’ documentary about the murder of Harry Potter star Robert Knox to its sales slate. (K)nox: The Rob Knox Story (1×60’) is produced along with charity The Rob Knox Foundation and features interviews with...
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Harry Potter Director Wants to Make The Cursed Child Movie with Original Trio

Harry Potter director Chris Columbus has his eye on The Cursed Child movie. The last Harry Potter film was released ten years ago. But the Wizarding World franchise still went on with the Fantastic Beasts prequel films and the play Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, which is set 19 years after Deathly Hallows, which is currently running on Broadway and the West End. Fans have been wondering if we would ever get to see another Harry Potter film through an adaptation of The Cursed Child.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Actor#Documentary#Woodcut International#The Rob Knox Story#The Rob Knox Foundation
ComicBook

Harry Potter Stars Reunite In New Photo

Some Harry Potter stars got together for an impromptu reunion this week. Tom Felton joined Bonnie Wright, Rupert Grint, and James Phelps on Instagram for a quick selfie. It's only a few weeks before the 20th Anniversary of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone. With the franchise getting a game show on HBO Max and constant talk of a reboot, the series is still riding a wave. Millennial fans especially are feeling the pulls of nostalgia as the 20th anniversary creeps closer. Felton himself joked that Draco always wanted to be a redhead in his caption for the photo. It's always fun to see some of your favorites from childhood get back together. Not just for the sheer entertainment of seeing them all together, but as a marker of all that time gone by. Check out the picture for yourselves down below:
MOVIES
The Independent

Bond: Surprise Game of Thrones actor emerges as joint favourite to be new 007

An unexpected Game of Thrones cast member has now become the joint favourite to be cast as the next James Bond.Over the years, Thrones stars Richard Madden and Kit Harington have both been tipped to replace Daniel Craig as 007.However, a new member of the HBO show’s cast is now being touted as a possibility, having been a rank outsider until recently.Tom Hopper, who played Dickon Tarly, is now joint favourite alongside Madden and Tom Hardy.Hopper, 36, only appeared in four episodes of Game of Thrones, but is perhaps better known to younger audiences as Luther Hargreaves in Netflix’s...
CELEBRITIES
CNET

How and where to watch all the Harry Potter movies in the right order

A gawky kid with glasses and a lightning-bolt scar magically transformed into one of the world's most successful fantasy franchises. The first Harry Potter book, Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone (called Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone in the US), came out in 1997, and since then things have moved more quickly than the Golden Snitch in Harry's favorite sport, Quidditch. Author J.K. Rowling wrote seven books in the Harry Potter series, and they were made into eight blockbuster films.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
TVOvermind

10 Actors Who Were Almost Cast in the Harry Potter Franchise

Harry Potter is easily one of the most popular movie series of the last 20 years. The movies did a great job of bringing the books to life and they helped to further a wonderful world of magic and excitement. In addition to eight successful movies, the franchise also helped launch the careers of several talented actors. However, what many fans may not realize is that there are several well-known actors who almost came close to being part of the cast. Although it’s hard to imagine anyone else playing any of the roles, it’s still interesting to think about the people who almost filled the spots. Keep reading to see 10 actors who were almost cast in the Harry Potter film franchise.
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘Harry Potter’ Director Says ‘British-Only’ Rule Was So Serious His Child Couldn’t Even Speak in Film

When Chris Columbus signed on to direct “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone,” he agreed to adhere to J.K. Rowling’s mandate that only British actors star in the big-budget fantasy adaptation. The “Brits only” rule famously resulted in Robin Williams being rejected from the film. As casting director Janet Hirshenson once told HuffPo, “The ‘only British’ rule was so important that Robin Williams was even turned down to play Hagrid…Robin had called [Columbus] because he really wanted to be in the movie, but it was a British-only edict, and once he said no to Robin, he wasn’t going to say yes...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Harry Potter Director Confirms Robin Williams Was Turned Down for Key Role

The Harry Potter series of films are touchstones of the blockbuster landscape, as they helped introduce a generation of fans to its spellbinding story. Part of what helped the films become beloved was their ensemble cast, which included a mix of unknown actors and household names. According to a new interview with one of the franchise's directors, a very specific notable name — Robin Williams — actually wanted to play a role in the franchise. As Chris Columbus recently revealed to TotalFilm, Williams was interested in portraying the role of Remus Lupin, and although the two of them had worked together on Mrs. Doubtfire, it didn't come to pass for a very specific reason.
MOVIES
goodhousekeeping.com

The ‘Harry Potter’ Cast Has Been Offered “Big Money” to Film a Reunion Special

Good news if you’re really into Harry Potter: The cast appears to potentially be gearing up for a reunion special. According to The Sun, “movie bigwigs” (lol) want to create a Hogwarts version of the super-successful Friends reunion to celebrate the upcoming 20th anniversary of the first movie Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone. [Side note: HOW AM I SO OLD?]
MOVIES
Elite Daily

Harry Potter

The ‘Gram-worthy decor finds start at just $36. Muggles, it’s time to give your room the magical makeover it deserves. The new Pottery Barn Teen Harry Potter collection has everything you need to turn your bedroom or dorm room into a Hogwarts common room. Plus, decor items like phone stands and cauldron planters will effortlessly spruce up your WFH desk.
MOVIES
Variety

Variety

38K+
Followers
42K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy