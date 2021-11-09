CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marketmind: Melt up?

 4 days ago
A look at the day ahead from Sujata Rao.

Is this a melt-up?

As confidence grows that the world's biggest central banks are in no hurry for raising interest rates despite progress on the jobs and post-COVID reopening fronts, stock markets have powered to new record highs. A stronger S&P 500 close on Tuesday would see it notching its longest winning streak since 2004.

Citi notes too the hefty increases in "long" futures positions on the S&P 500 as well as the STOXX indexes.

So much for all the angst about a 5% decline in Tesla.

The rally seems to have paused for breath however, possibly awaiting U.S. consumer inflation figures due on Wednesday and factory gate prices later on Tuesday. Germany's ZEW index will also reveal how business confidence is shaping up. So world stocks are off record peaks and futures for Wall Street and European bourse are pointing south.

There still seems to be some trepidation : Only 49% of JPMorgan clients surveyed weekly by the bank, apparently plan to increase equity exposure and are 50:50 split on whether markets or central banks are right about rate lift-off timing.

Yet with inflation-adjusted yields showing no sign of budging from deeply negative territory, the equity juggernaut looks unstoppable. Look here too for why the crypto market cap has swelled to over $3 trillion, with Bitcoin and Ether up nearly 70% against the dollar since the start of October.

Listen out later in the day for Fed and ECB speakers; Fed chair Jerome Powell and ECB president Christine Lagarde will both be on the wires.

Key developments that should provide more direction to markets on Tuesday:

-China state council think-tank met developers, banks, says source, as debt woes mount

-PayPal Holdings Inc beat Wall Street estimates for quarterly profit nL4N2RZ49S

-UK BRC retail sales

-Germany trade balance/ZEW

-ECB policymaker Klaas Knot speaks - 1150 GMT; ECB President Christine Lagarde speaks - 1300 GMT; ECB bank supervisor Andrea Enria 1315 GMT; Tiff Macklem, governor of bank of Canada speaks

-US 10-year note auction

-Emerging markets: Romania, Serbia central banks meet

Europe earnings; Porsche, Tag Immobilien, Persimmon, Direct line insurance, Bayer, Swiss Life,

US earnings: Doordash, Palantir, BionTech

Reporting by Sujata Rao; editing by Saikat Chatterjee

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Reuters

CANADA STOCKS-TSX retreats from record high as inflation spooks investors

TORONTO, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index fell on Wednesday as investors worried that accelerating inflation could lead to central banks raising interest rates more rapidly than expected, with the index pulling back from a record high the day before. The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index ended...
STOCKS
investing.com

Charting The Stock Market “Melt Up,” And The Fed’s Naivety

Charting the stock market “melt-up” in prices, and the Fed’s naivety of the laws of physics, may be of benefit to younger investors. After more than a decade of rising prices, accelerating markets seem entirely normal, detached from underlying fundamentals. As a result, new acronyms like “TINA” and “BTFD” get developed to rationalize surging prices.
STOCKS
dallassun.com

Records shattered on Wall Street as stocks go into complete melt up

NEW YORK, New York - Strong jobs growth saw Wall Street's main indices forge ahead on Friday, to new record highs. "Although the data bodes well for the recovery in the U.S., the rise in earnings year on year of 4.9% does highlight worries about wage inflation," Susannah Streeter, senior investment and markets analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown told Reuters Friday.
STOCKS
US News and World Report

Marketmind: Dovish Fed Taper, Now Hawkish BoE?

A look at the day ahead from Danilo Masoni. Well done Mr. Powell! The Federal Reserve Chair looks to have managed to sell the dialling back of the bank's massive stimulus programme as a dovish taper and investors can now return to the joys of stock markets at record highs.
BUSINESS
investing.com

Market 'Melts Up' As Economic Growth Weakens

With earnings season in full swing, stocks continued to push higher this past week. Even disappointing earnings from Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX), Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) couldn’t keep the bulls down much. So far, the earnings season has pretty much aligned with expectations. As noted by FactSet:. “Overall, 56% of the...
STOCKS
Reuters

U.S. consumer sentiment plunges to 10-year low on inflation worries -UMich

Nov 12 (Reuters) - U.S. consumer sentiment plunged in early November to the lowest level in a decade as surging inflation cut into households’ living standards, with few believing policymakers are taking sufficient steps to mitigate the issue, a widely followed survey published on Friday showed. The University of Michigan’s...
BUSINESS
