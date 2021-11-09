CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Strictly star Tilly Ramsay shares birthday throwback photo with ‘best role model ever’ father Gordon Ramsay

By Jacob Stolworthy
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24GYxw_0cqwEFVi00

Strictly Come Dancing star Tilly Ramsay has shared a throwback photo with her father, the chef Gordon Ramsay .

Both Tilly and Gordon were born on the same day (8 November), 35 years apart, and they celebrated by sharing loving messages to each other.

Gordon wrote to Tilly on Instagram: “I can’t think of a better person to share my birthday with than this adorable gracious young lady @tillyramsay always putting others first before herself and you’ve grown up to become an amazing role model.”

Tilly sent her own message to Gordon. She hailed him as “the most supportive person and best role model I could ever ask for”, adding: “You have helped me become who I am today, I couldn’t think of a better person to share this day with and I can’t wait until we can celebrate together, love you so so much.”

Tilly’s mother Tana, who is married to Gordon, shared a photo of the 20-year-old as a toddler being hugged by her dad.

“How did you get so grown up Tilly??!” she captioned the photo.

Social media star Tilly has won new fans following her appearance on Strictly . However, in the latest episode (7 November), she found herself in the dance-off alongside Olympian Adam Peaty.

She was saved by the judges, with Craig Revel Horwood calling out viewers over the results , stating: “I’m finding it really difficult tonight and this isn’t like me.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZphF8_0cqwEFVi00

Find the 10 biggest talking points from Saturday night’s episode here .

Strictly Come Dancing continues this Saturday (13 November) on BBC One at 6.40pm.

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

This Pic Of Gordon Ramsay's Son Has Instagram Seeing Double

Although "fatherly" may not be the word that springs to mind when we see Gordon Ramsay shouting in the face of participants on "MasterChef" or "Kitchen Nightmares," TV's most famously volatile celebrity chef is, indeed, a dad. In fact, he's a father of five: three girls and two boys. His kids — Megan, Holly, Jack, Matilda, and Oscar, whom he shares with his wife, Tana Hutcheson — range in age from 23 down to just over 2 years old, Parade reports.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gordon Ramsay
Person
Craig Revel Horwood
Person
Matilda Ramsay
InspireMore

Gordon Ramsay’s Daughter Hits Back At Radio Bully Who Called Her “Chubby.”

Growing up in the public eye, children of celebrities develop a thick skin earlier than most. But it still hurts when people are cruel for no reason. On the 2021 season of the British dancing competition “Strictly Come Dancing,” Gordon Ramsay’s 19-year-old daughter Tilly is competing with partner Nikita Kuzmin. The pair have quickly become fan favorites, but sadly, not everyone is a fan.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Strictly's Tilly Ramsay surprised with delicious birthday treat from dance partner Nikita Kuzmin

Celebrations are in order for Strictly Come Dancing star Tilly Ramsay, who marked her 20th birthday on Monday in the rehearsal studio with dance partner Nikita Kuzmin. Despite landing themselves in the dreaded dance-off in Sunday night's show, it appears the TV star is in high spirits - made better by Nikita's delicious birthday surprise. Taking to Instagram Stories to share the sweet gesture from the 23-year-old Strictly pro, Tilly revealed the dancer had welcomed her back into the studio with a large bouquet of flowers and three giant iced doughnuts.
THEATER & DANCE
Mashed

Fans Are Loving Gordon Ramsay's Sweet Birthday Message To Tilly

It's been an action-packed couple of months for Gordon Ramsay's daughter Matilda, better known as "Tilly" to both Ramsay fans and fans of the breakout ballroom dance talent, herself. First, she made her ballroom dance debut on the BBC's star-studded ballroom dancing competition, "Strictly Come Dancing." Soon after, she found herself on the receiving end of a gratuitous and rather mean-spirited attack on her appearance by elderly British radio host, Steve Allen, to which the then-19-year-old Tilly clapped back with preternatural aplomb. Then Allen surprised the young woman with a private apology (via The Independent). Now — today, in fact, there is the auspicious occasion of Tilly's 20th birthday.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Role Model#Olympian#Come Dancing
UPI News

Gordon Ramsay explores Europe, Greece and Christmas this Winter

Nov. 2 (UPI) -- Fox announced three Gordon Ramsay's Road Trip specials on Tuesday. Two air in December and one in January. Gordon Ramsay's Road Trip: European Vacation airs Dec. 13 at a 8 p.m. EST and PT. Chef Ramsay, chef Gino D'Acampo and hotel maitre d' Fred Sirieix visit Italy, France and Scotland sampling cuisine.
NFL
Mashed

TikTok Is Loving This Child's Adorable Gordon Ramsay Opinion

Kid's can say just the cutest things. This should come as no surprise to Gordon Ramsay, father of 5 and host and executive producer of "MasterChef Junior" (via IMDB). Yet even with this widespread experience with kids, there is always something new that can make even this most hot-tempered chef smile. In this case, that something new is young Brody in an absolutely adorable TikTok video.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
prima.co.uk

Gordon Ramsay posts touching birthday tribute to daughter Tilly

Gordon Ramsay has paid tribute to his "adorable" and '"gracious" daughter Tilly on her 20th birthday, which he also happens to share with the Strictly Come Dancing star. The 55-year-old celebrity chef – who has been supporting the social media influencer as she takes part on the BBC One ballroom competition – posted heartwarming photos of himself and Tilly from over the years, before sharing a touching message to honour his 'amazing' daughter.
CELEBRITIES
Mashed

Gordon Ramsay Just Joined In On TikTok's Food Dance Trend

Gordon Ramsay is serving up some hot and fresh moves by joining the latest food dance trend on TikTok. His youngest daughter, Matilda "Tilly" Ramsay (@tillyramsay), is an English television celebrity and TikTok superstar with over 9.6 million followers, according to Insider. She recently challenged her celebrity chef father to show us his dance moves in the latest #fooddance trending on TikTok, and while he accepted the challenge, he also proved that he doesn't have the moves like Jagger.
THEATER & DANCE
tvinsider.com

Fox Releases Teaser For Gordon Ramsay Cooking Competition ‘Next Level Chef’ (VIDEO)

Gordon Ramsay and Fox are leveling up, quite literally, in the first-look trailer (watch below) for the upcoming series, Next Level Chef. The new cooking competition series will premiere on Sunday, January 2, and will see 15 budding chefs battling it out in a unique three-story setting. The contest takes place on three floors of an elaborate stage, with each floor containing a different kitchen, from the glistening, high-tech top floor to the grimy bottom of the basement.
TV SERIES
Mashed

Why Gordon Ramsay's New Wines May Be Hard To Get In The U.S.

On the heels of the success of his Californian wine endeavor, Gordon Ramsay Signature Wines, chef Gordon Ramsay has recently expanded his repertoire into European wines with the Gordon Ramsay Italian Collection (via Food & Wine). According to The Drinks Business, the wine line has been produced based on Ramsay's...
FOOD & DRINKS
HollywoodLife

Sarah Jessica Parker Shares Rare Photo Of Son James In A Tribute To Mark His 19th Birthday

SJP noted that son James’ 19th birthday was ‘bittersweet,’ given she couldn’t be with the college freshman in-person on his special day. Sarah Jessica Parker‘s son James Wilkie has grown up so fast! The eldest child of Sarah, 56, and Matthew Broderick, 59, turned 19 on Thursday, October 29. For her son’s special day, the Sex and the City alum shared a rare pic of James to Instagram alongside a sweet message to the college freshman. “He is 19. Today. He doesn’t wake. with us. He is in his life. Away. In his studies. Among new friends. Sending home details. There is so much to tell,” she wrote.
CELEBRITIES
Chicago Sun-Times

Gordon Ramsay’s 10-minute-recipes project culminates in new cookbook

NEW YORK — How did Gordon Ramsay spend his pandemic lockdown? Getting frenetic in a kitchen, of course. The chef with a dizzying number of books, restaurants and TV shows was home in Cornwall, England, with mouths to feed last year when he did a series of lives on Instagram cooking meals in 10 minutes or less. The fast-moving endeavor he began on YouTube the year before culminated in “Ramsay in 10,” his latest cookbook filled with recipes made against the clock.
TV SHOWS
Popculture

'Halloween Kills' Star Jamie Lee Curtis Shares Heartwarming Throwback Photos With Mom Janet Leigh

Halloween Kills star Jamie Lee Curtis recently took to social media to share some heartwarming throwback photos, including one with her late mom, Janet Leigh. Over on Instagram, Curtis posted some old Halloween photos from when she was a child. The second photo in the set is an adorable image that features the famous actress and her sister Kelly laying on their mom after a long night of trick-or-treating.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The Independent

331K+
Followers
132K+
Post
166M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy