CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

‘Call me a child abuser again’: Hilary Duff anticipates backlash to piercing daughter’s ears

By Maanya Sachdeva
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Jhn64_0cqwE30F00

Hilary Duff has pre-empted an online backlash to her recent announcement that she has pierced her younger daughter’s ears.

On Monday (8 October), the Younger actor shared a picture of seven-month-old Mae James with her new piercings on Instagram.

Duff captioned the Instagram story: “Yes! I pierced her ears today. Can’t wait for the internet to call me a child abuser....again. Lesss go.”

Duff was referencing being criticised in 2019 after she revealed she had pierced older daughter Banks’s ears in 2019, when she was eight months old.

Social media users were critical of Duff’s decision, with some even branding it “child abuse”.

Threatening to unfollow Duff at the time, one person wrote: “Just wondering how she gave you consent to pierce her ears?”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20ZcWx_0cqwE30F00

Another user questioned why babies need their ears pierced, while a third wondered why Duff would inflict “unnecessary pain” on her baby.

Earlier this year, Duff reflected on the experience of being called out for being an irresponsible parent in an interview with Yahoo.

When asked whether the shaming and trolling affects her mental health, the Disney alum said she is learning to “zoom out” and not take things too personally.

The mother of three said: “At first I want to be defensive, but when I zoom out, I’m like, ‘It’s one person. That’s not how everybody feels. That doesn’t really matter. That person’s, like, a keyboard gangster who just needs to be heard or seen.’”

Duff shares Banks and Mae with her husband Matthew Koma, who she married in December 2019.

She is also the mother of nine-year-old Luca, her son from her first marriage to Canadian ice hockey player Mike Comrie.

Comments / 0

Related
SHAPE

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's 'Lizzie McGuire' Halloween Costumes Earned Hilary Duff's Seal of Approval

No one was more impressed with Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's Halloween costumes this year than Hilary Duff. The couple, who is known for serving up some serious Halloween looks (just take a peek at their Addams Family ensembles from 2018), sported costumes Sunday inspired by Duff's 2003 film, The Lizzie McGuire Movie. Jonas and Turner channeled fictional Italian pop stars, Paolo Valisari and Isabella Parigi, while actress Olivia De Jonge joined in the fun as Duff's Lizzie. Jonas, 32, and Turner, 25, later shared images of the trio on their respective Instagram pages, with the latter using the iconic line from the film, "Sing to me Paolo," as the caption. (Related: Halloween Costumes Inspired by Fitness Icons)
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

‘How I Met Your Father’: Hilary Duff Debuts Alongside Cast In First-Look Photo

Hilary Duff and the cast of How I Met Your Father made their in-character debuts in a first-look photo released by Hulu on Thursday. The series is Hulu’s straight-to-series spinoff of the long-running CBS comedy How I Met Your Mother. Duff was joined by co-stars Francia Raisa, Suraj Sharma, Tien Tran, Chris Lowell and Tom Ainsley in the night shot taken to appear like they’re on the Brooklyn Bridge — it was actually taken on the Disney lot in Los Angeles. In How I Met Your Father, written by Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger, in the near future, Sophie (Duff) is telling her...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Koma
Person
Hilary Duff
Person
Mike Comrie
E! News

Why We're Already Counting Down the Days Until Hilary Duff's How I Met Your Father

Watch: Hilary Duff & Matthew Koma Welcome Their Second Baby. Well, this is sure to be one love story we don't want to miss. Since the How I Met Your Mother spin-off, How I Met Your Father, was announced in April, wE! have been anxiously awaiting the premiere of the highly anticipated Hulu series, starring Hilary Duff as Sophie, the Ted Mosby equivalent and hopeless romantic.
CELEBRITIES
Cosmopolitan

Chris Pratt's Mother-in-Law Is Defending Him Amid the Backlash to His "Healthy Daughter" Instagram Post

So, earlier this week, Chris Pratt hopped on Instagram to shared a just-because tribute to his wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger. The post was clearly intended to be sweet, but lots of people had a very different read on it. Many found the gushing caption, at best, cringy and weird, and at worst, outright callous and cruel to his ex-wife Anna Faris and their nine-year-old son, Jack.
CELEBRITIES
floor8.com

Hilary Duff's How I Met Your Father spinoff release date update

How I Met Your Mother spinoff series, How I Met Your Father, starring Hilary Duff - as Sophie, the Ted Mosby equivalent and hopeless romantic - began shooting in early September, so when will the highly anticipated Hulu comedy show drop on our screens? Find out below!. The synopsis for...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Abuse#Backlash#Abuser#Piercing#Yahoo#Canadian
Popculture

Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
TVShowsAce

Jon Gosselin Reveals Collin, 17, Enlisted

Jon Gosselin gave an update on his son Collin during his recent appearance on The Dr. Oz Show. With the Gosselin family no longer on TV and fairly inactive on social media, fans often look for updates on how the children are doing. What future plans does Collin have? Jon admitted that his son had a few options for his future. But, he did make the decision to enlist.
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Lil Tjay Involved In Wild London Street Brawl

Southampton, UK – Lil Tjay found himself on the wrong side of an Instagram highlight overseas. In footage shared to No Jumper’s Instagram page, the New York rapper can be seen surrounded by individuals in London after a performance at the O2 Arena. Wearing a black hoodie with matching jeans, Tjay can be seen at the end of the clip yelling at the people who attempted to attack him. Although it’s unclear whether Tjay instigated the fight or was the victim, the “Calling My Phone” rapper made sure he walked away from the fight on his own two feet, telling police and security guards attempting to break it up not to touch him.
MUSIC
Page Six

Jamie Lynn Spears posts rare pics of daughter, 13, dressed up for school dance

Jamie Lynn Spears took to social media on Sunday to share rare photos of her 13-year-old daughter, Maddie, dressed up for her first school dance. “HOCO 2021,” the “Sweet Magnolias” actress, 30, wrote alongside photos of her eldest child wearing a bright green dress while posing with friends, family and her date for the night — even though she strategically shielded Maddie’s face in the pics.
THEATER & DANCE
AOL Corp

Britney Spears's mom requests $663K in attorneys fees as the singer blasts her for being behind the conservatorship

Lynne Spears says her legal team played a pivotal role in helping to #FreeBritney. In a new filing in Britney Spears's conservatorship case, obtained by Yahoo Entertainment, the singer's mother says she was the one who got the ball rolling, in 2019, to oust the star's dad, Jamie Spears, as conservator. Now, Lynne wants the court to OK the conservatorship paying her over $660,000 in legal fees. The new filing comes at the same time that Britney, 39, posted then deleted scathing comments about Lynne this week.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The Independent

331K+
Followers
132K+
Post
166M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy