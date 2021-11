My name is Luis Melendez and I am currently a junior in Holyoke High School. I am a part of the Performing and Media Arts Academy. So, for me, the return of these art projects after a long gap due to COVID is quite exciting, and it motivates me to attend school every day. We couldn’t do any of the intriguing and entertaining things we could do in person since we were remote. We’ve returned in person and are eager to take over and work on these incredible new projects in a fun and safe environment. One of the most important parts of the arts is the plays that are performed within the theater company. This year there are a total of 2 plays, and possibly a talent showcase. We are hoping that everyone within the school follows the COVID protocols and rules so we are able to successfully do all three. Many new people have also joined us to work on these enjoyable projects, and we hope that more people will come out of their shells and join us not only in acting but also in makeup, costumes, lighting, sound, set building, and other areas.

