Yorkshire staff sent Grim Reaper death threats amid Azeem Rafiq racism furore

By Tom Morgan,
Telegraph
 6 days ago

Yorkshire staff were sent images of the Grim Reaper via email and had their car tyres slashed as public outrage over the Azeem Rafiq case escalated into death threats over the weekend. Intimidating behaviour which caused club officials "sleepless nights" will be discussed when Lord Patel, the club's new...

www.telegraph.co.uk

The Independent

Azeem Rafiq racism report: Leeds MP still awaiting reply from Yorkshire to letter

Leeds MP Alex Sobel has revealed he wrote to Yorkshire chief executive Mark Arthur six weeks ago raising concerns over the club’s handling of the Azeem Rafiq case and was frustrated to receive no reply.The news comes a day after political pressure on the county escalated sharply, with health secretary Sajid Javid publicly stating “heads should roll” at Yorkshire over their response to a report into Rafiq’s allegations of institutional racism and the parliamentary committee for the Department of Culture, Media and Sport calling an evidence session into the matter.Sobel represents Leeds North West, the constituency which includes the county’s...
SOCIETY
The Independent

Yorkshire chief to face DCMS hearing over handling of Azeem Rafiq racism claims

Yorkshire chairman Roger Hutton is to be called by the parliamentary Digital, Culture, Media and Sport committee to answer for the club’s handling of Azeem Rafiq’s racism claims.Rafiq, a former White Rose player over two spells between 2008 and 2018, first made allegations of institutional racism at the county over a year ago and an independent report commissioned by Yorkshire upheld that he had been a victim of “racial harassment and bullying”. Despite issuing what was termed a “full apology”, no employees of the club will face any further action.ESPNcricinfo then published what it claimed to be details of the...
SOCIETY
SkySports

Azeem Rafiq: Michael Atherton and Nasser Hussain urge ECB action amid fallout from investigation into racism allegations against Yorkshire

Michael Atherton: How big a crisis is this for Yorkshire?. Nasser Hussain: It is a huge crisis, one of the biggest crises they have gone through in their long history. Most of it is of their own making; the delays, the time they have taken to address the situation that Azeem Rafiq reported to them years ago has been unbelievable really. They even put it out [the findings of an independent report] when the Old Trafford Test match was called off, some of their findings, which I thought was a good day to bury bad news as it was. That sort of way of doing things. Even since then with the ECB, they have put snippets out and the ECB only got the report months after they wanted it. Now, yesterday a lot has come out and it is not good reading for Yorkshire County Cricket Club, its players and members and rightly so. Sponsors are starting to pull out of that club. It is a bad week, month and year for Yorkshire but it is also a bad time for English cricket and the ECB, surely now the ball is in their court. Surely the ECB have to do something about it.
SOCIETY
Person
Gary Ballance
Person
Azeem Rafiq
The Independent

Azeem Rafiq reveals he is still being abused after Yorkshire racism comments

Azeem Rafiq has revealed he is still receiving abuse for speaking out about the racism and bullying he suffered over two spells at Yorkshire and said: “We wonder why people don’t come forward.”Yorkshire’s handling of an investigation into his allegations has been heavily criticised within the sport and by politicians, with the club’s hierarchy having been called to appear before a parliamentary committee on November 16.On Wednesday night Gary Ballance admitted he had used racial slurs towards Rafiq when they were team-mates at Yorkshire.Ballance claimed in a lengthy statement he had once enjoyed a deep friendship with Rafiq but that...
SOCIETY
The Independent

Azeem Rafiq: New Yorkshire chair apologises over handling of racism allegations

Yorkshire’s new chair Lord Kamlesh Patel has promised urgent and seismic change from within and has vowed that what happened to Azeem Rafiq “will never happen again”.Lord Patel was appointed as the club’s chair after the previous incumbent Roger Hutton resigned at a club board meeting on Friday. With him went two non-executive directors, all part of the fallout over the handling of the investigation into the racism allegations levelled at the club by Rafiq. Since being voted into his post on Friday afternoon, Patel has spent the weekend getting to grips with the fallout over the last 15 months....
SOCIETY
#Furore#Racism#Uk
The Independent

Azeem Rafiq racism report: DCMS chair Julian Knight accuses Yorkshire of ‘victim blaming’

Yorkshire have been accused of “victim blaming” Azeem Rafiq in their investigation into his allegations of racism and bullying.ESPN reported detail it said was contained in the county’s report on Monday, including the fact that a player repeatedly referred to Rafiq as a “P***”.Despite that the panel did not uphold this allegation, with ESPN reporting the panel found Rafiq used the word “Zimbo” when referring to a player of Zimbabwean heritage.In the section of the report summary, published by Yorkshire County Cricket Club (YCCC) on 10 September, which concerned this allegation, it stated: “The panel did not find Azeem Rafiq’s...
SOCIETY
