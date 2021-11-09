MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Fast warm-up today, next system later this week

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – After another chilly morning, temperatures continue to climb quickly into the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. Expect lots of sunshine and comfortable humidity.

It will not be quite as cool tonight with lows in the low 60s. That’s close to average.

Humidity increases slightly tomorrow, so there will be a few more clouds, but the rain chance remains less than 10%. Highs reach the low 80s tomorrow afternoon.

A cold front approaches Florida Thursday, and we get a few passing showers. The rain chance is 20% with highs back in the low 80s. The front arrives late Friday into early Saturday.

Right now, the rain chances do not look impressive. Just a 30% chance Friday, and a lingering 10% chance Saturday. The front will bring in cooler air.

Highs drop into the low 70s Sunday with lows in the 50s.

