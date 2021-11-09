Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Charleston, Coastal Colleton by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-13 14:48:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-16 22:01:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued by this evening at 1045 PM PST. Target Area: Mason The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Washington Skokomish River At Potlatch affecting Mason County. .The Skokomish River will recede tonight but will quickly rise on Sunday and continue to rise through Sunday night and Monday with moderate flooding possible. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Skokomish River At Potlatch. * WHEN...Until late Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...At 17.5 feet, the Skokomish River will cause moderate flooding, with deep and quick flood waters inundating some residential areas, many roads, and much of the farm land in the Skokomish Valley. Inundated roads include the Skokomish Valley road, Bourgault Road West, Purdy Cutoff Road, and Highway 106. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 2:30 PM PST Saturday the stage was 16.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early Sunday morning. It will continue to rise Sunday night and Monday to 17.9 feet. - Flood stage is 16.5 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 17.1 feet on 12/13/1998. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

MASON COUNTY, WA ・ 4 HOURS AGO