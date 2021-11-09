CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston County, SC

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Charleston, Coastal Colleton by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-11-09 09:31:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-09 14:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Barnstable, Plymouth by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-13 18:16:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-13 18:45:00 EST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Barnstable; Plymouth A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM EST FOR SOUTHWESTERN BARNSTABLE AND SOUTHEASTERN PLYMOUTH COUNTIES At 616 PM EST, a severe thunderstorm was located over Mashpee, or near Barnstable, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. Locations impacted include Plymouth, Barnstable, Falmouth, Yarmouth, Sandwich, Bourne, Mashpee and Hyannis. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BARNSTABLE COUNTY, MA
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Providence by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-13 17:36:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-13 17:45:00 EST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Target Area: Providence THE TORNADO WARNING FOR SOUTH CENTRAL NORFOLK...NORTHWESTERN BRISTOL AND EAST CENTRAL PROVIDENCE COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 545 PM EST The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 700 PM EST for Rhode Island.
PROVIDENCE COUNTY, RI
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Skagit by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-13 15:54:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-14 01:02:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Skagit .A second round of heavy rainfall will begin to affect the region Saturday night and continue through Monday. Flooding is likely to continue through Tuesday. FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Washington and west central Washington, including the following areas, in northwest Washington, Clallam, Grays Harbor, Jefferson, Mason, Skagit and Whatcom. In west central Washington, King, Pierce and Snohomish. * WHEN...Through Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - A second atmospheric river event will impact western Washington. Heavy rainfall is expected to begin Saturday night and will continue through Monday. Rivers are already running high from recent heavy rains. Flooding is likely to continue through Tuesday. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
SKAGIT COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Dukes by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-13 18:09:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-13 18:15:00 EST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Target Area: Dukes THE TORNADO WARNING FOR DUKES COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 615 PM EST The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Charleston County, SC
County
Colleton County, SC
City
Charleston, SC
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Bristol, Norfolk by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-13 17:34:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-13 18:30:00 EST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bristol; Norfolk THE TORNADO WARNING FOR SOUTH CENTRAL NORFOLK...NORTHWESTERN BRISTOL AND EAST CENTRAL PROVIDENCE COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 545 PM EST The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 700 PM EST for Rhode Island.
BRISTOL COUNTY, MA
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Middlesex, Suffolk by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-13 17:49:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-13 18:30:00 EST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Middlesex; Suffolk A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM EST FOR SOUTHWESTERN SUFFOLK...CENTRAL NORFOLK...SOUTHEASTERN MIDDLESEX...WEST CENTRAL PLYMOUTH AND NORTH CENTRAL BRISTOL COUNTIES At 549 PM EST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Winchester to Halifax, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. Locations impacted include Boston, Cambridge, Brockton, Quincy, Newton, Waltham, Brookline, Weymouth, Arlington, Braintree, Natick, Randolph, Watertown, Needham, Norwood, Wellesley, Milton, Stoughton, Bridgewater and Belmont. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, MA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Mason by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-13 14:48:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-16 22:01:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued by this evening at 1045 PM PST. Target Area: Mason The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Washington Skokomish River At Potlatch affecting Mason County. .The Skokomish River will recede tonight but will quickly rise on Sunday and continue to rise through Sunday night and Monday with moderate flooding possible. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Skokomish River At Potlatch. * WHEN...Until late Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...At 17.5 feet, the Skokomish River will cause moderate flooding, with deep and quick flood waters inundating some residential areas, many roads, and much of the farm land in the Skokomish Valley. Inundated roads include the Skokomish Valley road, Bourgault Road West, Purdy Cutoff Road, and Highway 106. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 2:30 PM PST Saturday the stage was 16.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early Sunday morning. It will continue to rise Sunday night and Monday to 17.9 feet. - Flood stage is 16.5 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 17.1 feet on 12/13/1998. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
MASON COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Oglala Lakota by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-13 15:38:00 MST Expires: 2021-11-13 22:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Oglala Lakota WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM MST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...Oglala Lakota County. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Pine Ridge Reservation. * WHEN...Until 10 PM MST this evening. * IMPACTS...Sudden wind gusts can cause drivers to lose control, especially in lightweight or high profile vehicles. Strong winds can cause blowing dust, reduced visibility, and flying debris.
CUSTER COUNTY, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coastal Flood Advisory#Coastal Colleton Counties#Charleston Harbor Sc Mllw
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Lyon by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-13 19:00:00 CST Expires: 2021-11-14 03:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Lyon WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CST SUNDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of east central and southeast South Dakota, northwest Iowa and southwest Minnesota. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribal Nation. * WHEN...Until 3 AM CST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
LYON COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Lincoln, Lyon, Murray, Nobles, Pipestone, Rock by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-13 19:00:00 CST Expires: 2021-11-14 03:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Lincoln; Lyon; Murray; Nobles; Pipestone; Rock WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CST SUNDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of east central and southeast South Dakota, northwest Iowa and southwest Minnesota. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribal Nation. * WHEN...Until 3 AM CST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
LINCOLN COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Big Stone, Traverse by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-13 17:00:00 CST Expires: 2021-11-14 01:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Big Stone; Traverse WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CST SUNDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of northeast South Dakota and west central Minnesota. * WHEN...Until 1 AM CST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible.
BIG STONE COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for South Washington Coast, Willapa Hills by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-15 08:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-16 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: If you are in the watch area, remain alert to possible flooding. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Sunday afternoon at 400 PM PST. Target Area: South Washington Coast; Willapa Hills The National Weather Service in Portland OR has issued a Flood Watch for the following rivers in Washington Grays River near Rosburg affecting Willapa Hills and South Washington Coast zones. For the Nw Oregon / Sw Washington Coast...including Rosburg flooding is possible. FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE MONDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Flooding is possible. * WHERE...Grays River near Rosburg. * WHEN...From Monday morning through late Monday night. * IMPACTS...Above 12.0 feet, expect some flooding of roads along and near the Grays River, including roadway approaches to the Altoona Bridge over the Grays, and portions of Covered Bridge Road, Barr-Durrah Road, and Loop Road near Rosburg and Hwy 4. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 2:15 PM PST Saturday the stage was 10.5 feet. - Forecast...Flood stage may be reached late Monday morning. - Flood stage is 12.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PACIFIC COUNTY, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Bennett, Custer Co Plains, Hermosa Foot Hills by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-13 15:38:00 MST Expires: 2021-11-13 22:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Bennett; Custer Co Plains; Hermosa Foot Hills; Northern Foot Hills; Todd WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM MST /11 PM CST/ THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...Bennett County, Todd County, the Hermosa Foot Hills, the Northern Foot Hills and the Custer County Plains. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Rosebud Reservation. * WHEN...Until 10 PM MST /11 PM CST/ this evening. * IMPACTS...Sudden wind gusts can cause drivers to lose control, especially in lightweight or high profile vehicles. Strong winds can cause blowing dust, reduced visibility, and flying debris.
BENNETT COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Clark, Codington, Day, Deuel, Grant, Hamlin, Marshall, Roberts by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-13 16:00:00 MST Expires: 2021-11-14 00:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Clark; Codington; Day; Deuel; Grant; Hamlin; Marshall; Roberts; Spink WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CST SUNDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of northeast South Dakota and west central Minnesota. * WHEN...Until 1 AM CST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible.
CODINGTON COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Coastal Hancock, Coastal Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-14 02:00:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-14 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Coastal Hancock; Coastal Washington WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 7 AM EST SUNDAY * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Coastal Hancock and Coastal Washington Counties. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 7 AM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds may blow down limbs, trees, and powerlines. Isolated to scattered power outages may result.
HANCOCK COUNTY, ME
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Middlesex, Suffolk, Worcester by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-13 17:34:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-13 18:30:00 EST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Middlesex; Suffolk; Worcester A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM EST FOR SOUTHWESTERN SUFFOLK...NORFOLK...EAST CENTRAL WORCESTER SOUTHEASTERN MIDDLESEX...WEST CENTRAL PLYMOUTH AND NORTHWESTERN BRISTOL COUNTIES At 534 PM EST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Framingham to near Dighton, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. Locations impacted include Boston, Cambridge, Brockton, Quincy, Newton, Framingham, Waltham, Brookline, Taunton, Weymouth, Arlington, Braintree, Natick, Randolph, Watertown, Franklin, Needham, North Attleborough, Norwood and Milford. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, MA
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Cameron, Coastal Kenedy, Coastal Willacy by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-13 17:56:00 CST Expires: 2021-11-14 07:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Cameron; Coastal Kenedy; Coastal Willacy HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Coastal Willacy, Coastal Cameron and Coastal Kenedy Counties. * WHEN...Through Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Admiralty Inlet Area, Everett and Vicinity by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-13 22:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-14 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Admiralty Inlet Area; Everett and Vicinity; Western Skagit County; Western Whatcom County WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM PST SUNDAY * WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Western Whatcom County, Western Skagit County, Everett and Vicinity and Admiralty Inlet Area. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 10 AM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds will be breezy through Monday, with potentially another round of strong winds Sunday night into Monday.
ISLAND COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Cottonwood, Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-13 21:00:00 CST Expires: 2021-11-14 03:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Cottonwood; Jackson WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 3 AM CST SUNDAY * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...In Iowa, Osceola, Dickinson, Sioux, O`Brien, Clay, Plymouth, Cherokee and Buena Vista Counties. In Minnesota, Cottonwood and Jackson Counties. * WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 3 AM CST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
COTTONWOOD COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Snohomish by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-13 15:41:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-14 00:40:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued by late tonight at 1245 AM PST. Target Area: Snohomish The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Washington Snohomish River At Snohomish affecting Snohomish County. .The Snohomish River at Snohomish will continue to recede tonight then rise again on Monday. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Snohomish River At Snohomish. * WHEN...Until just after midnight tonight. * IMPACTS...At 25.0 feet, the Snohomish River will cause minor flooding of lowlands not protected by levees and on the Old Snohomish-Monroe highway. A stage of 25 feet on the Snohomish River corresponds to a Phase 2 in the Snohomish County flood program. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 2:00 PM PST Saturday the stage was 25.3 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 2:00 PM PST Saturday was 27.5 feet. - Forecast...The river will fall below flood stage late this afternoon to 22.9 feet and then begin rising late tomorrow morning. It will then rise above flood stage Monday morning to 27.5 feet early Tuesday morning. It will fall below flood stage again late Tuesday evening. - Flood stage is 25.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 27.5 feet on 01/04/1962. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy