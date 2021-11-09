Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Charleston, Coastal Colleton by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-13 17:49:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-13 18:30:00 EST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Middlesex; Suffolk A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM EST FOR SOUTHWESTERN SUFFOLK...CENTRAL NORFOLK...SOUTHEASTERN MIDDLESEX...WEST CENTRAL PLYMOUTH AND NORTH CENTRAL BRISTOL COUNTIES At 549 PM EST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Winchester to Halifax, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. Locations impacted include Boston, Cambridge, Brockton, Quincy, Newton, Waltham, Brookline, Weymouth, Arlington, Braintree, Natick, Randolph, Watertown, Needham, Norwood, Wellesley, Milton, Stoughton, Bridgewater and Belmont. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
