CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Hornets' Mason Plumlee: Produces double-double Monday

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Plumlee played 35 minutes in an overtime loss to the Lakers on Monday, finishing with 13 points (6-7 FG, 1-3 FT),...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
SportsGrid

Mason Plumlee Will Play vs. Clippers

It’s been an up and down day for Mason Plumlee. The Charlotte Hornets center came out of Sunday’s shootaround with a questionable tag for tonight’s game against the Los Angeles Clippers. However, the injury resolved sufficiently throughout the day for the veteran center to be included in the Hornets starting lineup.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mason Plumlee
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Marvin Bagley refused to check into game on Sunday

Sean Cunningham: Multiple sources told me that Marvin Bagley III refused to check into Sunday’s game when Luke Walton called upon him in the second half vs. the Suns. I didn’t report it, wanting to first talk to the Kings coach. Walton said he & Marvin are in communication and has to be ready pic.twitter.com/m3E6JxaeVk.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lakers#Hornets#Fg
thespun.com

NBA World Reacts To Friday’s LeBron James News

The Los Angeles Lakers entered the 2021-22 NBA season as one of the favorites to take home the title. However, 13 games into the season, the Lakers look more like a fringe playoff team than a true contender. Part of that is due to poor play, but a significant part is the absence of LeBron James.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Teams
Charlotte Hornets
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Nuggets' Aaron Gordon: Collects double-double Monday

Gordon totaled 15 points (6-12 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-3 FT), 10 rebounds and one assist across 28 minutes Monday in a loss to the Grizzlies. Gordon briefly left the contest in the third quarter after getting poked in the eye, but he was able to return and finish off the game. The power forward led Denver in rebounding and notched his first double-double of the campaign, though the big effort wasn't enough to carry the Nuggets to a win. Gordon has registered double-digit scoring in all but one game this season and is pulling down 6.9 boards per contest.
NBA
CBS Sports

Cavaliers' Jarrett Allen: Monster double-double Sunday

Allen record 18 points (8-15 FG, 2-4 FT), 17 rebounds, four assists, two steals and three turnovers in 34 minutes during Sunday's 126-109 win over the Knicks. The young center continues to dominate down-low, posting his fourth straight double-double with at least 15 points and rebounds. Allen is averaging career-highs in both points and rebounds this season with 14.6 and 11.1 apiece. The 6-foot-11 big is turning into a real strong fantasy option at center this season.
NBA
CBS Sports

Magic's Cole Anthony: Records double-double

Anthony recorded 15 points (6-11 FG, 3-4 3Pt), 10 rebounds and three assists across 35 minutes during a 110-103 loss Saturday at Detroit. Anthony has now scored at least 15 points in four of his last five games, and he continues to show improvement as a rebounder, pulling down double-digit boards for the second time this season. Shooting efficiency could be a long-term issue for the second-year guard, but Anthony has looked like a much improved player thus far, and he's the better fantasy option compared to rookie backcourt mate Jalen Suggs. Through seven games, Anthony is shooting 44.4 percent from the field and 42.2 percent from three -- up from 33.7 percent a season ago.
NBA
CBS Sports

Wizards' Isaiah Todd: Comes close to double-double

Todd ended with 15 points (6-14 FG, 3-8 3Pt), nine rebounds, two steals, two blocks and an assist across 37 minutes in Friday's win over Westchester. Todd was one of six players that scored in double digits for Capital City, but he clearly stood out among his peers -- his 15 points were the second-highest mark on the team, and he also finished second in rebounds and steals while pacing the squad in blocks. It was a truly complete performance from the second-round pick in the 2021 NBA Draft.
NBA
CBS Sports

Grizzlies' Brandon Clarke: Flirts with double-double Monday

Clarke tallied 20 points (8-11 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-5 FT), nine rebounds and one block during Monday's 125-118 overtime victory over the Timberwolves. The forward undoubtedly finished with his best performance of the season thus far, as Clarke was a factor throughout the entirety of Monday's thrilling win including scoring four clutch points in overtime. Clarke's season-high 20 points was the first time that the Gonzaga product has reached double figures offensively, and his nine rebounds also broke his previous high of just six set Oct. 23 against the Clippers. Clarke has had three DNP-Coach's decisions over the past six games, but after Monday's super outing, the forward may have earned more minutes.
NBA
firstsportz.com

Watch: Michael Jordan gets frustrated after Kelly Oubre Jr makes wrong decision in Hornets vs Knicks

It would be safe to say that Charlotte Hornets owner, Michael Jordan could have been even more angry with Kelly Oubre Jr after the latter’s decision making could have cost the team a huge loss against New York Knicks. Now to those who are not aware why the owner of the Charlotte Hornets was angry at Oubre, the 25-years-old decided to take matters in his own hand with precious little time remaining to see off the game.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy