Madison police looking for vehicle involved in hit-and-run with bicyclist

By Matthew Clark
 4 days ago

MADISON, Wis. – Madison police are looking for a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run Monday night on the southside.

According to the Madison Police Department, the hit-and-run happened around 10:30 p.m. near Fish Hatchery Road and South Park Street.

Police said a 21-year-old bicyclist was hit by the vehicle and was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Officers are now looking for a dark sedan, possibly a Dodge Charger, with significant front end damage.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the vehicle or its driver should call the Madison Police Department at 608-255-2345.

