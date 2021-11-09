Aston Villa moving for Rangers manager Steven Gerrard this week

It was after last month’s 3-1 win over Aston Villa and yet another man-of-the-match display by Mikel Arteta’s new No 10 that the Arsenal manager suggested something was different now about Emile Smith Rowe. “Emile’s changed the way that he’s living a little bit as well and some habits that he had,” he said.“When you want to take your game to the next level, when you become a really important player in such a big club, that should become the only priority and every detail is important and relevant. You have to make them aware of that – you cannot...

SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO