Premier League

Aston Villa moving for Rangers manager Steven Gerrard this week

By Paul Vegas
Tribal Football
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAston Villa are making a move for Rangers manager Steven Gerrard this week. The Daily Mail says Gerrard is Villa's No 1 target and they want him in place for the home game against Brighton on November 20. Owners Nassef...

www.tribalfootball.com

Tribal Football

Aston Villa boss Gerrard delighted having Beale on his backroom team

Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard is delighted having Michael Beale on his backroom team. Beale has followed Gerrard from Rangers this week. Gerrard has told The Robbie Fowler Podcast in the past: "It would take me 15 to 20 years to get as good as Michael Beale as an on-pitch coach, to deliver sessions on a daily basis, so I let Mick be Mick Beale because he's the expert and has the skillset. But, what I do is make sure I'm there for every session and make sure I'm in the middle of every session. If I feel I need to step in then I will.
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

Kane fires England to brink of Qatar, Italy held by Switzerland

Harry Kane scored a first half hat-trick as England romped towards the 2022 World Cup with a 5-0 thrashing of Albania, but Italy still have work to do to reach Qatar after a 1-1 draw with Switzerland. England still need a point to mathematically qualify when they visit San Marino on Monday, but boast a three-point lead and six-goal advantage on goal difference over Poland, who sealed at least a playoff place with a 4-1 win over 10-man Andorra. The Three Lions can look ahead to Qatar with confidence as they bounced back to form at Wembley in style with all the goals coming before half-time. "The first half was fantastic, as well as we've played for a long time," said England boss Gareth Southgate.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Kane delighted with hat-trick as England thump Albania

England require only a point from their final qualifier in San Marino to confirm their place at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar after thrashing Albania at Wembley. Harry Kane led the romp with a first-half hat-trick as England made light work of an Albania side expected to provide stiff opposition after a very respectable qualifying campaign.
SOCCER
The Independent

Newcastle director Amanda Staveley hopes to end ban on owner-related sponsorship

Newcastle director Amanda Staveley hopes a temporary ban on owner-related sponsorship deals will end in a fortnight and is “looking forward” to taking down the Sports Direct branding linked to unpopular former owner Mike Ashley.Last month 18 Premier League clubs backed a move to temporarily block Newcastle doing any new deals linked to their Saudi Arabian ownership, something Staveley admitted had come as a “shock” and which had given the club “a big battering”.Staveley is part of an eight-club Premier League working group looking at permanent regulations around related-party sponsorship deals, with the aim of ensuring any contracts agreed...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Ethan Ampadu working on discipline as he looks to avoid Wales suspension

Wales star Ethan Ampadu admits he must improve his discipline fast or face World Cup heartache.Ampadu is among eight Wales players heading into Saturday’s game against Belarus in Cardiff walking a disciplinary tightrope.The 21-year-old defender and midfielder is a booking away from missing the final qualifier with Belgium through suspension – and his disciplinary record for Venezia this season makes for gloomy reading.Ampadu, who is on a season-long loan from Chelsea, has picked up four yellow cards, as well as a red, in just six appearances in Italy’s Serie A.“I seem to get yellow cards all the time,” said Ampadu,...
WORLD
The Independent

Emile Smith Rowe: England new boy reveals how diet change made him Arsenal’s key man

It was after last month’s 3-1 win over Aston Villa and yet another man-of-the-match display by Mikel Arteta’s new No 10 that the Arsenal manager suggested something was different now about Emile Smith Rowe. “Emile’s changed the way that he’s living a little bit as well and some habits that he had,” he said.“When you want to take your game to the next level, when you become a really important player in such a big club, that should become the only priority and every detail is important and relevant. You have to make them aware of that – you cannot...
SPORTS
Tribal Football

Ex-Aston Villa captain Agbonlahor hits out at Smith sacking

Former Aston Villa captain Gabby Agbonlahor has hit out at the sacking of Dean Smith. Agbonlohar insists he deserved longer to turn the club's form around with Steven Gerrard now installed as the club's manager. “I think he deserved more time," he told website Football Insider. “I actually felt this...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Club Brugge attacker Charles De Ketelaere tracked by Tottenham

Club Brugge attacker Charles De Ketelaere is a target for Tottenham. Calciomercato.com says Spurs are targeting De Ketelaere after being impressed by the young striker. The Belgian, 20, has played in the Champions League group stage this season, starting all four games to date against the likes of PSG, Manchester City and RB Leipzig.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Aston Villa fullback Cash full of pride after making Poland debut

Aston Villa fullback Matty Cash is full of pride after making his Poland debut. Cash was left delighted after making his debut for Poland in the 4-1 thrashing of minnows Andorra. The right-back - who was born in Slough - qualified to play for the Polish side through his mother's...
SOCCER
Tribal Football

Gazza explains why Man Utd great Robson my hero

Geordie legend Paul Gascoigne has explained why Manchester United great Bryan Robson was his hero. Gazza was speaking with Robson for manutd.com. "He was on Match of the Day years ago, playing for West Bromwich Albion, and I remember he scored this header from about 18 yards out," Gascoigne said.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Sports
Tribal Football

Arsenal midfielder Emile Smith Rowe reveals where England cap going

Arsenal midfielder Emile Smith Rowe has revealed that his first England cap is going to his mum. Smith Rowe earned his first Three Lions cap following a string of impressive displays for Arsenal this season. The 21-year-old made his debut as a second-half sub in England's 5-0 win over Albania...
SPORTS
The Independent

What do England need to qualify for the World Cup?

England need four points from their final two games to guarantee their place at the 2022 World Cup.The 1-1 draw with Hungary took Gareth Southgate's side to within one game of reaching finals in Qatar, though their qualifying campaign is likely to go down to the wire.England will secure their place at next year's tournament if they beat Albania at Wembley and Poland drop points.A draw will also be enough to progress if Poland lose, with Southgate’s side currently three points clear at the top of Group I.However, given that Poland travel to 156th-ranked Andorra, any result other than a...
SOCCER
Tribal Football

Cascarino: Keane waiting to tear into Man Utd captain Maguire

Former Chelsea striker Tony Cascarino reckons Roy Keane was waiting for a reason to rip into Harry Maguire. Keane blasted Maguire for his goal celebration after scoring for England yesterday, and Cascarino believes the retired centre-midfielder couldn't wait to get stuck into the England star. Cascarino told talkSPORT: “When he...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Arsenal striker Balogun appreciates Keown praise

Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun credits watching Ian Wright videos for his finishing ability. Former Gunners defender Martin Keown likened Balogun to the club legend last season and the 20-year-old revealed he spent hours watching videos of the former striker. "It was obviously nice to be compared to a club legend...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson: We want a clean sweep here

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker says the players want more than the Premier League title this season. Alisson says there's more to this season than just winning the league and he has set his sights on multiple other trophies, including the Champions League and the FA Cup. When asked if this...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Steve Morison confirmed as Cardiff manager

Former Leeds United striker Steve Morison has been named permanent Cardiff City manager. He was initially appointed the caretaker boss after Mick McCarthy was sacked following eight consecutive defeats. The original plan was for the ex-Whites frontman to take charge of the three games that preceded the international break while...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Man Utd chiefs concerned about Fernandes form

Manchester United management have concerns about the form of Bruno Fernandes. The warning signs were there during Euro 2020 when the midfielder was dropped in favour of Renato Sanches due to his underwhelming displays. A staggering 28-goal total in all competitions last season has been followed up with just four...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Man City attacker De Bruyne supports Wenger World Cup plans

Manchester City attacker Kevin de Bruyne supports Arsene Wenger's biannual World Cup plans. UEFA has repeatedly expressed its opposition to the proposals, with the confederation's president Aleksander Ceferin even saying European countries could boycott biennial World Cups. "At the start of the season, I had a meeting with FIFA and...
UEFA

