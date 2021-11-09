CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘EV Battery Rocks' on Ocean Floor Could Power a Billion Electric Vehicles

By Joe Little
NBC Los Angeles
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s a very special type of rock at the bottom of the Pacific Ocean that could be the key to millions of future electric vehicles. Researchers on the Maersk Launcher, which is currently docked in San Diego Bay, are looking for the best and safest way to bring it to the...

www.nbclosangeles.com

Wired

Sodium Batteries May Power Your New Electric Car

So it was surprising this summer when China’s CATL, one of the world’s largest battery makers, announced sodium would play a role in the electrified future. CATL, like its competitors, is a lithium company through and through. But starting in 2023, it will begin placing sodium cells alongside lithium ones inside the battery packs that power electric cars. Why? Well, for one thing, a CATL executive pointed out that sodium is cheaper than lithium, and performs better in cold weather. But it was also hedging against an issue that was difficult to imagine in 1991. By the end of this decade, the world will be running short on the raw materials for batteries—not just lithium, but also metals like nickel and cobalt. Now that electrification is actually happening on a big scale, it’s time to think about diversifying. A CATL spokesperson tells WIRED it started thinking about sodium 10 years ago.
CARS
Carscoops

Volvo Says Manufacturing An Electric Car Generates 70 Percent More Emissions Than Its ICE Equivalent

Having announced that it will sign the Glasgow Declaration on Zero Emissions Cars and Vans at COP26, a study by Volvo Motors says that the manufacturing process of its C40 Recharge electric coupe-SUV generates 70 percent more emissions than that of the ICE-powered XC40 counterpart. However, when the car’s lifetime is factored in, a breakeven is reached, and the EV’s total carbon footprint is less compared to that of the ICE vehicle’s.
CARS
Business Insider

Hertz CEO says his record-breaking $4.2 billion Tesla buy was inspired by electric vehicles going 'mainstream' as consumer demand for EVs rises

Hertz Interim CEO Mark Fields spoke with Morning Brew about the company's latest electric vehicle purchase. The once-bankrupt car rental company announced on Monday it bought 100,000 Teslas for $4.2 billion. "Electric vehicles are now mainstream, and we've only just begun to see rising global demand and interest," Fields said.
BUSINESS
Markets Insider

Electric vehicle charging stocks surge as Congress clears infrastructure bill with $7.5 billion for EV sector

The infrastructure package boosted electric-vehicle charging stocks Monday after Congress over the weekend passed the $1 trillion infrastructure bill, which includes $7.5 billion for the EV sector. EVgo jumped 17%, Volta climbed over 11%, while ChargePoint and Blink Charging were both up nearly 10%. The infrastructure bill includes upwards of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Springfield News Sun

Owner of a hybrid electric vehicle is concerned about battery life

“I have a 2018 Toyota Avalon hybrid with a nickel-metal hydride (NiMH) battery. I generally keep cars for many years. I am concerned that the battery may give out before I may wish to replace the car. I understand that battery replacement would be very expensive. In the event the battery did give out, is it possible that the car can be transformed to run on the existing 4-cylinder gasoline engine only? If so, how would the cost of transformation compare to replacing the HV battery? Thanks for your input. Enjoy reading your column.”
CARS
Carscoops

Fisker Ocean Electric SUV To Use Two Different Kinds Of Battery Cells From CATL

Fisker’s electric Ocean SUV will source its batteries from CATL, the two companies have confirmed. A statement released by Fisker reveals that CATL “will supply two different battery solutions” for the Ocean with an initial battery capacity of over 5 gigawatt-hours annually. The primary high-capacity battery pack will use lithium nickel manganese cobalt cell chemistry while the second high-value pack will be based on lithium-ion phosphate chemistry.
CARS
The Daily Collegian

Drastically improved electric vehicle batteries possible with $2.9M grant

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. —In pursuit of commercially-adoptable electric vehicle batteries with twice the energy density and cycle life of current technology, Penn State researchers have been awarded $2.9 million from the U.S. Department of Energy. Donghai Wang, professor of mechanical engineering and chemical engineering and affiliate of the Penn State...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Bring Me The News

Driving on sunshine with electric vehicles and solar power

So far 2021 has been a banner year for electric vehicles in the United States. From January to September, U.S. consumers bought more than 305,000 all-electric vehicles, an increase of about 83 percent from the same period in 2020, according to Kelley Blue Book. All-electric cars and trucks now make...
TRAFFIC
Washington Post

There’s an Unseemly Rush to Power EV Batteries

The race to power electric vehicles has set off a competition to capture lithium. That’s a troubling sign for batteries. This week, investors got very excited when Tesla Inc. and Ganfeng Lithium Co. signed a three-year deal for battery-grade lithium hydroxide products from 2022 to 2024. Separately, a bidding war for Millennial Lithium Corp. is heating up. Others have been rushing to secure lithium supplies, too.
ECONOMY
TrendHunter.com

Commuter EV Charger Batteries

One of the biggest concerns surrounding electrical vehicles is range anxiety, so the ZipCharge 'Go' power bank has been created to help calm drivers and keep them running when their battery runs low. The unit is equipped with a 4kWh battery inside that would deliver up to 20-miles of additional...
TECHNOLOGY
MotorAuthority

2024 Mini Countryman spy shots: ICE and battery-electric power on the menu

Hot on the heels of Wednesday's tease of the next-generation Mini Hardtop comes our first spy shots of the premium small car brand's next Countryman. Both redesigned vehicles are due in 2023, likely as 2024 models. The Countryman prototype in our spy shots is for a performance-oriented model, as evidenced...
CARS
TechCrunch

Electric vehicle maker Rivian seeks to raise $8.4 billion in IPO

The company, which is backed by Amazon, said in the filing that it plans to offer 135 million shares at a price between $57 and $62. Underwriters also have an option to buy up to 20.25 million additional shares. If underwriters exercise that option, Rivian would raise as much as $9.6 billion.
BUSINESS
nanowerk.com

Electric vehicles could be powered by hydrogen harvested from sewage

(Nanowerk News) Treating wastewater is a vital process, as it removes pathogens and protects the environment, however this comes at its own environmental cost, as it is highly energy intensive, using around 3% of energy use in the UK – the equivalent to 13 billion kilowatt hours. The water and...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
mauinow.com

Public Electrical Vehicle Charging Network Could Expand, and with Lower Rates

Hawaiian Electric has asked the Public Utilities Commission (PUC) to approve its proposed Public Electric Vehicle Charger Expansion Project, which would install and operate about 300 more charging stations at roughly 75 sites, and with lower rates, as part of the company’s ongoing effort to help Hawai‘i achieve its decarbonization goals.
MAUI COUNTY, HI

