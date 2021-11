Nikola Jokić was ejected with a little under three minutes remaining in the Denver Nuggets' win over the Miami Heat yesterday. The reigning MVP shoved Markieff Morris in the back in retaliation for a hard foul at mid-court, but afterwards showed some remorse, saying quote: 'It's a stupid play. I feel bad. I am not supposed to react that way... I just needed to protect myself.' Miami head coach Erik Spoelstra still defended Morris, saying Jokić was quote: 'absolutely uncalled for' and described it as a 'very dangerous and dirty play.' Shannon Sharpe explains why he has 'no problem whatsoever' with Jokić shoving Morris in retaliation.

NBA ・ 4 DAYS AGO