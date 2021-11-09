John Calipari previews Champions Classic game against Duke

Duke won last night because its freshmen were better than Kentucky’s veterans. Sounds familiar, right? Beating teams with elite, young talent used to be John Calipari’s calling card, but last night’s win was another reminder Mike Krzyzewski has flipped the script. Over the past several years, Calipari has dipped his...
John Calipari met with the media after his Wildcats defeated Miles College 80-71 Friday night at Rupp Arena in the final exhibition matchup. The UK coach updated the status of junior guard CJ Fredrick, who was the only Wildcat to not appear in a game during the exhibition schedule. Fredrick...
Tomorrow marks the start of college basketball season and, in turn, the Coach K Farewell Tour. This is Mike Krzyzewski’s final year as Duke’s head coach and you better believe it will be the biggest talking point on ESPN’s Champions Classic broadcast tomorrow night. This morning, Dave Baker got a head start, asking John Calipari about what could be his final matchup vs. Coach K.
The Kentucky Wildcats wrapped up their preseason Friday night, playing their final exhibition game against Division II Miles College. The Wildcats were put on upset alert, trailing by a score of 46-39 at halftime before winning the game 80-71. Kentucky will open their 2021 season with a game against Duke at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday night.
John Calipari didn’t shy away from praising Paolo Banchero following Kentucky’s loss to Duke last night. While the five-star freshman chose the Blue Devils over the Wildcats, it’s evident that Calipari thinks highly of Banchero. In a 79-71 victory, Banchero’s ability was on full display. The forward scored 22 points...
Many of us tuned in to see how Kentucky’s new guys — transfers and freshmen alike — looked in the first exhibition game. Little did we know the veterans would steal the show. Keion Brooks and Davion Mintz accounted for almost a third of Kentucky’s points in the 95-72 win over Kentucky Wesleyan. Brooks started, but Mintz came off the bench; both drew praise from John Calipari afterward.
Kentucky dropped the season opener vs. Duke Tuesday night at Madison Square Garden but showed fight that gives BBN hope for a great season. Like John Calipari typically does after losses, he follows up with a message for fans about the team. Calipari posted the following to social media Wednesday,...
Kentucky shot 29 three-pointers on Friday night in a 95-72 victory over Kentucky Wesleyan College. The 'Cats managed to knock in 11 of them, good enough for an overall percentage of 37.9 percent; a very respectable number from distance.
John Calipari, Keion Brooks, Daimion Collins, and Sahvir Wheeler chatted with reporters following Kentucky's 95-72 win over Kentucky Wesleyan. Catch up below via video and transcript. Head Coach John Calipari. Q. A lot of chatter during the preseason about the transfers, the freshmen. Did it surprise you at all that...
Sigh, another preseason preview of the SEC where we somehow end up with Kentucky at the top again. But how? How could a team that was picked to be first last year, wind up 9-16 and still end up first again in the preseason, you ask?. Because it’s Kentucky. Last...
Kentucky’s final preseason exhibition game is in the books and it was closer than John Calipari likely expected. Kentucky even trailed Division II Miles College at the half (it was that bad) before settling in and gaining control of the game in the second half, powered by the backcourt of Sahvir Wheeler and TyTy Washington.
Heading into Year 11 of Champions Classic, Duke holds a narrow edge over its fellow blue bloods. But Kentucky has a chance to erase that edge when the two teams play at 9:30 p.m. ET at Madison Square Garden on ESPN. The Blue Devils sit at 6-4, with Kentucky and...
The Kentucky Wildcats have concluded exhibition play following an 80-71 win Friday over Miles College. After the game, head coach John Calipari and select players met with the media to recap the game and discuss the new season. Here is what they had to say via UK Athletics. John Calipari.
Kentucky Basketball's preseason concluded Friday night with an exhibition game victory over Miles College. It was a little closer than it needed to be, but the 'Cats escaped with a second-half rally in response to Miles' onslaught of 3-pointers.
Once CJ Fredrick returns to full strength, John Calipari will have his hands overflowing with talent. Even without the Iowa transfer, who might see some on-court action against Duke on Tuesday night, Kentucky can still go 11 players deep. It’s one of those “good problems to have” if you will. But it will still be a problem.
Kentucky men's basketball coach John Calipari talked on Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, about Tuesday's Champions Classic matchup between the No. 10 Wildcats and the No. 9 Duke Blue Devils. Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski is retiring at the end of the season.
When No. 10 Kentucky burns the midnight oil against No. 9 Duke in the second game of the State Farm Champions Classic late Tuesday night, it will be the opening chapter of the Mike Krzyzewski farewell tour. The legendary Blue Devils head man, 74, announced last summer that 2021-22 will...
John Calipari confirmed on Monday morning that the entire Kentucky Men’s Basketball Team, players and staff included, is fully vaccinated. The Wildcats are currently in New York City to take on Duke Tuesday night in the Champion’s Classic. Due to a New York City mandate, all players, staff members, fans (aged 12 and up), and arena staff members in attendance at Madison Square Garden must have at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccine.
