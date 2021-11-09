John Calipari previews Champions Classic game against Duke

Many of us tuned in to see how Kentucky’s new guys — transfers and freshmen alike — looked in the first exhibition game. Little did we know the veterans would steal the show. Keion Brooks and Davion Mintz accounted for almost a third of Kentucky’s points in the 95-72 win over Kentucky Wesleyan. Brooks started, but Mintz came off the bench; both drew praise from John Calipari afterward.

