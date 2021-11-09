Amazing! The Disney Princesses Are Coming to the Jersey Shore

Ranging from everyday observations to extraordinary tales of grit, Portraits of the Jersey Shore captures the inspiring stories that have come to define our way of life. “When I was 2, I had a cyst on my eyebrow. I got a scan of the area, but nothing showed up. But what ended up happening was my blood vessels got tangled up, and they started swelling and bleeding. My brain would push on the wall of my skull, and at age 5, I started getting strokes. I would have episodes of me crying for five hours straight. I was an 8 year old telling my parents I wanted to kill myself. No 8 year old should be thinking such thoughts. When I was 8, I woke up in my mother’s bedroom, and I couldn’t move the right side of my body. I couldn’t get up. It felt like someone was pressing down on me with heavy weights. That’s when it was discovered that I have ‘cavernous malformation.’ They had to fly me in a helicopter to a hospital in Philadelphia because I was in such critical condition. I could have died at any moment.

JERSEY SHORE, PA ・ 10 DAYS AGO