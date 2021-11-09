CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The week ahead: Satoshi Nakamoto takes the stand in Kleiman v Wright

By Jordan Atkins
coingeek.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf Kleiman v Wright is the digital asset Super Bowl, then Dr. Craig Wright is the star player—and on Monday, he finally took the field. After being pushed back from last week by an extended Ira Kleiman testimony, Dr. Wright finally began his testimony on Monday, giving us the chance to...

