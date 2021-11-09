CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
White leads Montgomery Central to second round

By STAFF REPORTS sports@mainstreetmediatn.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Montgomery Central Indians are moving on in the Tennessee football state tournament for the first time since 2018 after a comfortable 33-14 win over Jackson South Side on Friday. Despite being the lower seed and visitors, the Indians...

