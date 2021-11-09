White leads Montgomery Central to second round

The Mid-Prairie Golden Hawk football team saw it’s season end on Friday at No. 3 West Marshall in the second round of the class 2A playoffs 26-14. In a game heard on AM and FM KCII, the high powered ground attack of the Trojans took the ball first and marched the field, going 60 yards on eight plays and finished with a Peyton Hart two yard touchdown run to go up 6-0 three and a half minutes into the game. That was all of the scoring for the first half. Despite running just 17 snaps to the Trojans 39 and being outgained 139-33 and throwing two interceptions, the Hawks were down just six at the break to No. 3 West Marshall.

FOOTBALL ・ 14 DAYS AGO