CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Ghana sees need for energy transition, still sees gas as key -deputy minister

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago

(Corrects day of the week in last paragraph)

DUBAI (Reuters) - Ghana’s deputy energy minister said on Tuesday that he recognises the need for an energy transition but still strongly believes that gas will be an important source of energy going forward.

Ghana discovered oil in 2007 and began production at the end of 2010, boosting economic growth to around 14% the following year and raising hopes of a bonanza.

The country’s state owned petroleum company is looking to acquire oil assets in order to accelerate exploration before a transition from fossil fuels reshapes the market, the finance minister said in July.

Ghana was aiming for 100% energy access by 2024 and is working on a nuclear facility, the deputy minister added on Tuesday.

(This story corrects day of the week in last paragraph)

Comments / 0

Related
primenewsghana.com

Fuel prices to reduce as gov’t suspends 2 fuel levies

Fuel prices are expected to go down following a decision by the government to remove two levies on petroleum products. President Nana Akufo-Addo has approved the removal of two levies on petroleum products following concerns from a cross-section of the public about the impact of rising fuel costs on their pockets.
TRAFFIC
PIX11

Nearly 200 nations strike climate deal with coal compromise

GLASGOW, Scotland — Almost 200 nations accepted a contentious climate compromise Saturday aimed at keeping a key global warming target alive, but it contained a last-minute change that watered down crucial language about coal. Several countries, including small island states, said they were deeply disappointed by the change promoted by India to “phase down,” rather […]
ENVIRONMENT
CNN

India and Iran say no to including fossil fuels in climate agreement

Glasgow, Scotland (CNN) — India and Iran expressed fierce opposition to the inclusion of fossil fuels in any final agreement at the COP26 climate talks on Saturday, potentially thwarting what would have been a major breakthrough in the history of climate action at the 11th hour. In all 25 COPs...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Energy Transition#Deputy Minister#Finance Minister
Reuters

India criticises fossil fuel language in COP26 draft deal

GLASGOW, Nov 13 (Reuters) - India's environment and climate minister, Bhupender Yadav, took aim at a draft deal at the United Nations climate summit on Saturday, saying he disagreed with the language on fossil fuel subsidies and that the draft lacked balance. In one of the strongest criticisms of the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Ghana
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Africa
NewsBreak
Industry
Place
Dubai
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
The Independent

UK’s biggest carbon emitter Drax ‘greenwashing’ wood-fired power at Cop26, campaigners say

Campaigners at Cop26 have accused energy giant Drax, which runs the biggest wood-burning power station in the world at its North Yorkshire premises, of “greenwashing” the practice of burning wood pellets for energy, calling for an end to this method of power generation.Following protests at the Glasgow summit outside an event at which Drax representatives were speaking, campaigners carrying banners described Drax’s claims of “sustainable wood burning” as “greenwash”, which undermines the core aim of the conference.The protests come days after Drax was dropped from an index of green energy firms amid growing concern within the financial sector over the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

COP26 told climate pledges 'hollow' without fossil fuel phase out

Climate promises from nations ring "hollow" while they continue to invest in oil, gas and coal, UN chief Antonio Guterres said on Thursday, as the COP26 summit struggled to make headway on its goal to halt devastating warming. Representatives from nearly 200 countries have gathered in Glasgow for painstaking talks aimed at keeping the world within the Paris Agreement goal of limiting temperature rise to between 1.5 and 2 degrees Celsius. But with emissions still rising and current promises putting the world on a path to heat far beyond that target, negotiators were wrangling over a range of issues. "The announcements here in Glasgow are encouraging -- but they are far from enough," Guterres told the COP26 climate summit, urging negotiators to "pick up the pace".
ENVIRONMENT
naturalgasworld.com

Morocco sees improved gas potential: press

But exploration is lagging well behind the global average. The Moroccan government expects total natural gas production to increase by about 12% from 2020 levels but said exploration is lagging, regional media reported November 9. Laila Benali, Morocco's minister of energy transition and sustainable development, said domestic natural gas production...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
ABC News

UN nuclear chief sees atomic energy role in climate fight

GLASGOW, Scotland -- The head of the U.N. nuclear agency says he sees atomic power playing a key role balancing climate concerns and the world's energy needs. Many environmentalists have long been skeptical of atomic power, citing the potential for disastrous accidents and the lingering issue of what to do with nuclear waste.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Putin says any Belarusian move to cut gas flows risks hitting ties

MOSCOW, Nov 13 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday that Belarus had not consulted him before raising the possibility of cutting Russian natural gas flows to Europe, adding that such a move would risk harming ties between Minsk and its key ally Moscow. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko threatened...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

Australia's coal country looks to a less sooty future

Australia's conservative leaders have defied calls for urgent climate action, boasting they will sell coal for as long as anyone is buying. But in the country's carbon heartland, locals are already preparing for life beyond fossil fuels. Two-hundred-and-thirty years ago, among the verdant outcrops that flank the southeastern coastal town of Newcastle, a band of escaped convicts made the first recorded discovery of coal on the Australian continent. It would begin Australia's long love affair with the sooty fuel that now nets the country tens of billions of dollars a year and has made Newcastle the world's largest coal-exporting port. Nathan Clements was born and raised in the nearby town of Singleton, which he described as "very much the heartland of coal mining here".
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Reuters

223K+
Followers
238K+
Post
112M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy