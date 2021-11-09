CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Issa Rae Jokes That She Doesn't Listen To Meek Mill Because Of Drake Beef

By Erika Marie
hotnewhiphop.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith all of the security he has and the millions of fans-turned-stans that he's accumulated over the years, Drake's No. 1 ride or die protector seems to be Issa Rae. The television and film producer is known not only for dropping jokes on-screen but on social media as well, as her...

www.hotnewhiphop.com

Comments / 0

Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Meek Mill Teases JAY-Z After Rap Legend Joins Instagram

Meek Mill and JAY-Z have a pretty strong friendship, working together on multiple different business initiatives over the years. The Philadelphia rapper recently teamed up with Hov's Ron Nation to launch a new label imprint, showing that they plan to collaborate for many more years to come. However, after JAY-Z officially joined Instagram on Tuesday night, following only his wife Beyoncé, music fans began to peg Meek as a "pick me" friend to Hov, especially after he teased the rap legend with a quick post.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Wale Says He Hasn't Heard Of Any Beef Between Rick Ross & Meek Mill

The trifecta of Wale, Meek Mill, and Rick Ross helped MMG establish itself as a leading label in the rap game during the early 2000s. The roster expanded but it was the efforts of Wale, Meek, and Ross that earned high accolades on the charts. With the obvious exception of Ross, Wale and Meek began to establish their solo careers outside of Maybach Music.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Issa Rae
Person
Drizzy
Person
Meek Mill
Person
Meek
Person
Kevin Durant
Person
Drake
Popculture

'Insecure' Season 5: The Secret Message in Issa Rae's Jacket Revealed

Insecure has become a fan-favorite for its relatable and real storylines and music featured on the show. But fans also love the character's fashion choices. Issa's character is typically casual with branded and graphic t-shirts, but she also has no problem getting dazzled up. This season, fans are watching Issa finally bloom in her career and her clothing choices have also upgraded for her new path.
TV & VIDEOS
hotnewhiphop.com

Kanye West Told Drake, Kim K, JAY-Z, & Travis Scott That He's Richer Than All Of Them Combined

There are so many headline-worthy moments from Kanye West's recent appearance on Drink Champs with N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN that you'll probably be reading about this interview for the next few days, but one of the quickest soundbites to take-off has to do with a group text message that Ye claims he sent to JAY-Z, Pusha-T, Drake, his wife Kim Kardashian, Travis Scott, and Kid Cudi, telling them that he has more money than all of them combined.
CELEBRITIES
In Style

Issa Rae Has a Message for Insecure Stans Who "Complain" About Every Episode

Five seasons of Insecure later, and viewers still have one major complaint about the show: each episode's 30-minute runtime. It's a good problem to have, but after being bombarded online with the same request for years, the series's creator Issa Rae gave a message to the stans while sitting down for InStyle's Badass Questionnaire.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beefs#British Royal Family
Vulture

If an Insecure Movie Ever Happens, Just Know Issa Rae Is ‘Down Bad’

And just like that, the countdown to the Insecure finale begins. Then that’s it. No more. Fin. Many Saints of Inglewood? Please. Insecure: The Movie. Never, sigh. At Saturday night’s Vulture Festival event starring Issa Rae, Yvonne Orji, and a bottle of prosecco, Rae made the heartbreaking confirmation that she has “no desire” to join the canon of HBO series that’ve found a second (or third or fourth…) life as a feature-film length. The fifth and final season of her breakthrough show will be all the story she has left to tell about Issa Dee and co. Should that plan change, however, just know some accountant will pay! “If you see that an Insecure movie is coming, it means I’m down bad,” Rae explained to Vulture’s E. Alex Jung. “Just know she needs the money!” Sadly, this also puts a pin in any hopes for Orji to put her own spin on Insecure with a movie written by Orji, directed by Orji, and starring Orji and only Orji — The Molly Show, some might say. In fact, Rae said, the story was always meant to be told in five seasons and that was her intention from day one. How, exactly, it would end was more like an eleventh hour decision, though. Two weeks before shooting the series finale, “something just wasn’t working.” Rae said she rewrote some of the script. So, yes, two versions of the end of Insecure do exist and not even Orji knows this alternate conclusion … yet. “I’ll send it!” Rae swore.
MOVIES
kalw.org

Binah: Issa Rae and Justin Simien

On this encore edition of Binah, television actors, writers and producers Issa Rae (Insecure) and Justin Simien (Dear White People) talk about their work and career and the changing face of Hollywood. The fifth and final season of Insecure is now available on HBO, and the fourth and final season...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Essence

Issa Rae's Reality Show 'Sweet Life: Los Angeles' Renewed At HBO MAX

Sweet Life: Los Angeles has been renewed for a second season at HBO Max. The reality show from Issa Rae follows the lives of Los Angeles twenty-somethings Jordan Bentley, P’Jae Compton, Robert Lee, Amanda Scott, Cheryl Des Vignes, Jerrold Smith II, Rebecca “Becky” Magett, Briana Jones, Tylynn Burns and Jaylenn Hart. Some of the cast grew up together while others are working their way into the crew.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HipHopDX.com

Drake, J. Prince & Larry Hoover Jr. Photo Doesn't Mean Kanye West Beef Has Ended

Notorious Gangster Disciples co-founder Larry Hoover, Sr. has been incarcerated since 1973 and is currently serving six life sentences at a Colorado prison on charges of conspiracy, extortion, money laundering and running a continuing criminal enterprise from state prison. But Hoover has some powerful people willing to fight for his freedom.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
HipHopDX.com

Lil Tjay Involved In Wild London Street Brawl

Southampton, UK – Lil Tjay found himself on the wrong side of an Instagram highlight overseas. In footage shared to No Jumper’s Instagram page, the New York rapper can be seen surrounded by individuals in London after a performance at the O2 Arena. Wearing a black hoodie with matching jeans, Tjay can be seen at the end of the clip yelling at the people who attempted to attack him. Although it’s unclear whether Tjay instigated the fight or was the victim, the “Calling My Phone” rapper made sure he walked away from the fight on his own two feet, telling police and security guards attempting to break it up not to touch him.
MUSIC
Radar Online.com

Pregnant Kylie Jenner Ditches Travis Scott, 'Secretly' Jets Out Of Houston In Middle Of Night To Reunite With 'Crisis Mode' Momager Kris Jenner

Kylie Jenner is done playing Travis Scott's supportive girlfriend. The pregnant 24-year-old ditched her baby daddy, reportedly leaving the rapper's $14 million Houston mansion where they've been holed up together since the Astroworld tragedy one week ago. Article continues below advertisement. According to The Sun, Kylie left in secret and...
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy