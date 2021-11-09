CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guess Who This Mini Musician Turned Into!

Cover picture for the articleBefore this cute kid was coming out on top in the championships of music, he was just another mini-man posing for his school...

Best Life

See Grace Jones' Only Son, Who's a Model and Musician

Jamaican-born Grace Jones began her modeling career when she was just 13 years old and became a full-fledged star in the '70s as she made her name in music as well. The striking celebrity, now 73, was a visible part of New York's raucous Studio 54 nightclub scene, hobnobbing with a who's who of famous actors, musicians, and models. In addition to releasing famous pop songs like "Nightclubbing" and "Slave to the Rhythm," Jones acted in several films, from B movies to the Bond flick, A View to a Kill, as villain May Day. But while you may be familiar with her work—and her unique personal style—you may not know that Jones has a 42-year-old son named Paulo Goude who's following in her modeling and music footsteps. Read on to find out more about Jones' only child.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
thebrag.com

Five musicians who stopped mid-performance to help fans

Videos have emerged of fans being resuscitated by medical personnel at Astroworld while Travis Scott continues to rap in the background. Eight people died at the event after a crowd surge that happened while Scott was performing, and hundreds of horror stories have emerged from attendees who feared for their lives.
MUSIC
TMZ.com

What's The Big Frigin' Difference?

Don't let these two almost identical images of Lady Gaga turn into a horror story! Put on your best poker face and play this (love) game made up of sneaky switches!. The singing superstar -- and newest A-list actress on the scene -- wowed the paparazzi earlier this week as she arrived at the UK premiere of her eagerly awaited film "House of Gucci" ... and we have made a few changes to the original pic! Put your little monster skills to the test and spot the differences between these two super similar snaps!
CELEBRITIES
PopSugar

This Parody of Lil Nas X Bringing His Ex-Boyfriend Drama to the Maury Show Is Comedy Gold

Lil Nas X is literally the king of trolling, so it's no surprise that his appearance on Maury caused another huge stir on social media. On Nov. 11, the infamous talk show — known as a place where paternity cases and cheating scandals are comically disputed — tweeted an exclusive trailer for its upcoming Nov. 17 episode, starring none other than Lil Nas X and his ex-boyfriend Yai Ariza.
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Lil Tjay Involved In Wild London Street Brawl

Southampton, UK – Lil Tjay found himself on the wrong side of an Instagram highlight overseas. In footage shared to No Jumper’s Instagram page, the New York rapper can be seen surrounded by individuals in London after a performance at the O2 Arena. Wearing a black hoodie with matching jeans, Tjay can be seen at the end of the clip yelling at the people who attempted to attack him. Although it’s unclear whether Tjay instigated the fight or was the victim, the “Calling My Phone” rapper made sure he walked away from the fight on his own two feet, telling police and security guards attempting to break it up not to touch him.
MUSIC
Radar Online.com

Pregnant Kylie Jenner Ditches Travis Scott, 'Secretly' Jets Out Of Houston In Middle Of Night To Reunite With 'Crisis Mode' Momager Kris Jenner

Kylie Jenner is done playing Travis Scott's supportive girlfriend. The pregnant 24-year-old ditched her baby daddy, reportedly leaving the rapper's $14 million Houston mansion where they've been holed up together since the Astroworld tragedy one week ago. Article continues below advertisement. According to The Sun, Kylie left in secret and...
HOUSTON, TX
PopSugar

Paris Hilton Looked Straight Out of a Fairy Tale in Her Tulle, Flower-Embroidered Wedding Dress

Paris Hilton just had the fairy-tale wedding of her dreams, and her dresses (yes, plural) certainly lived up to all our expectations. While tying the knot with entrepreneur and venture capitalist Carter Reum, the reality TV star wowed in a showstopping gown she custom-designed alongside Oscar de la Renta creative directors Fernando Garcia and Laura Kim. Complete with a high neck and long sleeves, the dress was covered in elegant pressed-flower embroidery that trailed down its voluminous tulle skirt. She paired it with a lengthy veil featuring similar embroidered floral details.
BEAUTY & FASHION
HuffingtonPost

Black Women Steal The Show At The 2021 CMA Awards

The biggest night in country music returned to its longtime home at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday. While last year’s CMA Awards were held sans audience at nearby Music City Center due to COVID-19, this year, the 55th annual awards show was packed with fans and star-studded performances ― notably from Black women.
NASHVILLE, TN
Popculture

Chris Daughtry's Daughter Hannah Dies Suddenly at 25, Singer Postpones Tour

Chris Daughtry postponed his upcoming tour after the sudden death of his daughter, Hannah. The 25-year-old was found dead in her Nashville home Friday, police told PEOPLE. The former American Idol contestant, 41, was scheduled to perform in Atlantic City, New Jersey Friday night and in Silver Spring, Maryland on Saturday, according to his website.
CELEBRITIES
People

Monster's Ball Actor Coronji Calhoun Sr., Who Played Halle Berry's Son, Dead at 30

Coronji Calhoun Sr., the actor who played Halle Berry's son Tyrell Musgrove in the 2001 film Monster's Ball, has died. He was 30. In a GoFundMe page to help "give Coronji a sacred celebration of life," the actor's mother, Theresa C. Bailey, said her son died on Oct. 13. She told CBS affiliate WWL-TV that his death was due to congestive heart failure and lung problems.
CELEBRITIES
soapsindepth.com

Roxanne Hart Joins the Cast of THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS

A familiar face is coming to Genoa City when actress Roxanne Hart joins the cast of THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS in the recurring role of Kim Dunaway. First reported by Soap Opera Digest, she is scheduled to make her first appearance in the episode airing on Thursday, Nov. 18, and is said to hold the key to a mystery that unfolds in Genoa City.
CELEBRITIES

