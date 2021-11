More than 50 years after he first bought it, a professor at Harvard University is selling a portrait by Barkley Hendricks made when the artist was in the National Guard. Titled FTA (1968), the work will be sold during Phillips’s contemporary art evening in New York on November 17. Proceeds from the sale will go to benefit anti-racism initiatives. The painting is estimated to sell for $4 million–$6 million, and if it finds a buyer for a price anywhere within that range, the work could also set a new record for the artist, who died in 2017. FTA depicts a young Black...

