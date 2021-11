East Liberty Avenue and Round Rock Public Library parking options will be temporarily unavailable as construction on the new library progresses. East Liberty Avenue will be closed through Nov. 18, and the current library's public parking lot at North Sheppard Street and East Liberty Avenue will be closed to the public until further notice, according to the city of Round Rock. The city's public surface lot at the corner of East Liberty Avenue and Lampasas Street will also be closed for the entirety of the time it takes to build the library.

ROUND ROCK, TX ・ 12 DAYS AGO