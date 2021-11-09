Packers' Campbell chief among '21 breakout defensive stars

For the second straight week in a row, a missing player completely switches the narrative for the Green Bay Packers. Last week, it was Devante Adams, and this week it’s Aaron Rodgers, who just tested positive for COVID-19. Now the Pack has to start young passer Jordan Love and hope to keep their win streak alive. The Rodgers news probably has the Kansas City Chiefs excited, as they’ve struggled to a 4-4 record. The Chiefs seem to be in Super Bowl hangover mode, and bettors are finally starting to lose confidence in the team. With the Chiefs hosting the Packers at Arrowhead Stadium this weekend, here are some player props to keep an eye on.
Comments / 0