Packers' Campbell chief among '21 breakout defensive stars

 4 days ago

Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers and wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling...

The Spun

Everyone’s Saying Same Thing About Danica Patrick Now

With Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers making headlines this week for some not-so-great reasons, many have taken to social media to discuss his ex-girlfriends. Rodgers, who is currently engaged to actress Shailene Woodley, had some notable relationships with actress Olivia Munn and race car driver Danica Patrick. The Packers...
FOOTBALL
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Announces Significant Contract Decision

Aaron Rodgers announced a significant contract move on Monday. Don’t worry, though, Packers fans, it doesn’t have anything to do with his future in Green Bay. Instead, it has to do with how he’s getting paid. Rodgers, who’s carrying a cap hit of $27,073,568, announced on Monday afternoon that he...
NFL
The Spun

Packers Have Reportedly Made Decision On Davante Adams

On Monday, the Green Bay Packers placed star wideout Davante Adams on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Moments ago, the NFL world received an update on Adams’ status for Thursday night’s game against the Arizona Cardinals. NFL Network’s Steve Wyche is reporting that Adams will not travel with the rest of the...
NFL
Aaron Rodgers
The Spun

Packers Officially Announce Notable Quarterback Signing

With Aaron Rodgers set to miss at least one game, the Green Bay Packers officially signed Blake Bortles to their practice squad on Thursday. Bortles, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft, spent part of this past offseason with Green Bay. He last played in an NFL regular season game with the Los Angeles Rams in 2019.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Saturday’s Aaron Rodgers News

For the Green Bay Packers fans wondering when star quarterback Aaron Rodgers will return to the team, wonder no longer. On Saturday morning, ESPN’s Adam Schefter revealed Rodgers has been symptom-free following his positive test for COVID-19. As a result, he’ll be activated before Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks.
NFL
Popculture

Aaron Rodgers Reacts to Pete Davidson's 'SNL' Spoof of Packers QB

Pete Davidson spoofed Aaron Rodgers in last week's episode of SNL. And when the Green Bay Packers quarterback was asked about it on The Pat McAfee Show earlier this week, he didn't seem too happy about it. Davidson was making light of Rodgers admitting that he didn't receive the COVID-19 vaccine despite telling reporters he was "immunized" over the summer. Pat McAfee showed a photo of Davidson as Rodgers on a graphic during the show.
NFL
NBC Sports

Justin Jefferson told OBJ please don’t sign with Packers

As Odell Beckham Jr. continues to contemplate where he’ll sign as a free agent, there’s another former LSU receiver who would prefer any destination but Green Bay. Minnesota’s Justin Jefferson said in his Thursday press conference that he told Beckham to please not sign with the Packers. “I love Aaron...
NFL
1460 ESPN Yakima

Chiefs Edge Rodgers-less Packers 13-7 in Defensive Slugfest

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes threw for 166 yards and a touchdown as Kansas City held off Jordan Love and the Packers 13-7 on Sunday. Love started in place of Aaron Rodgers, who tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week. The reigning MVP missed his first game since the 2017 season. Love responded by going 19 of 34 for 190 yards with a touchdown and an interception. His TD pass to Allen Lazard with 4:49 left gave Green Bay a chance, but Mahomes threw a third-down dart to Tyreek Hill for a first down that helped the Chiefs run out the clock. The loss ended Green Bay's seven-game win streak.
NFL
Cincinnati Bengals
Green Bay Packers
Football
Sports
FanSided

KC Chiefs vs. Packers: Mike Remmers among inactive players for Week 9

Both the Green Bay Packers and the host Kansas City Chiefs were coming into the scheduled Week 9 contest relatively healthy—that is, until Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19. Just like that, the scales were tilted to favor the Chiefs. For now, the long-awaited showdown between Rodgers and...
NFL
On3.com

Aaron Rodgers optimistic about two Packers' defensive stars returning from injury

The Green Bay Packers have been hammered with injuries in key places so far in 2021, but have somehow managed to persevere and are primed for yet another NFC playoff push. On Tuesday, Packers’ quarterback Aaron Rodgers addressed the injury status of two key defensive stars, cornerback Jaire Alexander and linebacker Za’Darius Smith.
NFL
La Crosse Tribune

They shall return? Packers hopeful injured defensive stars Za’Darius Smith, Jaire Alexander will play again this season

GREEN BAY — Matt LaFleur is keeping hope alive that two of the Green Bay Packers’ best defensive players will play for the team again this season. The Packers coach said Thursday outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith (back surgery) and cornerback Jaire Alexander (shoulder injury) are both making progress and the team is hopeful they’ll both return at some point — though it won’t be anytime soon, apparently.
NFL
On3.com

New Chiefs defensive end could play this weekend against Packers

Melvin Ingram moved from the Pittsburgh Steelers to the Kansas City Chiefs just yesterday, but he may already be good to go for head coach Andy Reid this upcoming weekend. “We’ve competed against him a number of times,” Reid said, per Nate Taylor of The Athletic. “He’s getting older but we brought him up in the offseason. We felt he’d be a nice addition to the room.”
NFL
On3.com

Packers update status of quarterback Aaron Rodgers for Seahawks showdown

The Green Bay Packers anticipate having quarterback Aaron Rodgers back in time for this Sundays’ matchup against the Seattle Seahawks. Rodgers missed last week after testing positive for COVID-19 and stirred up quite the controversy in doing so. Regardless of that previous situation, he is likely for him to return by Sunday.
NFL
lineups.com

Green Bay Packers vs. Kansas City Chiefs Player Props (11/7/21)

For the second straight week in a row, a missing player completely switches the narrative for the Green Bay Packers. Last week, it was Devante Adams, and this week it’s Aaron Rodgers, who just tested positive for COVID-19. Now the Pack has to start young passer Jordan Love and hope to keep their win streak alive. The Rodgers news probably has the Kansas City Chiefs excited, as they’ve struggled to a 4-4 record. The Chiefs seem to be in Super Bowl hangover mode, and bettors are finally starting to lose confidence in the team. With the Chiefs hosting the Packers at Arrowhead Stadium this weekend, here are some player props to keep an eye on.
NFL

