CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

Primark bosses eye store openings after ‘good’ sales despite Covid disruption

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aeKQB_0cqw2mya00
Financial News

Bosses at Primark owner Associated British Foods (ABF) have said they plan to open more stores after hailing a “good” sales performance by the fashion retailer “in the face of continued disruption” during the pandemic.

It came as ABF posted marginally lower profits for the past year as a dip in sales at Primark due to trading restrictions was offset by “strong” sales in its food business.

ABF told investors that its adjusted pre-tax profits fell by 1% to £908 million for the year to September 18, as revenues stayed broadly flat at £13.88 billion.

Primark revealed that like-for-like sales dropped by 12% against pre-pandemic levels, as it continued to be impacted by store restrictions across regions, particularly at the start of 2021.

The group said that Primark lost “a third” of its available trading days due to enforced store closures as part of public health measures.

Nevertheless, it hailed the “strength” of Primark’s sales after stores were reopened in the spring.

George Weston, chief executive of ABF, said: “Although the possibility of further trading restrictions cannot be ruled out, we expect Primark to deliver a much-improved margin and profit next year.

“We are now intent on expanding our new store pipeline and investing in technology and digital capabilities to continue improving the performance of the business.”

The group said it plans to expand Primark’s store estate to around 530 shops from its current 398 locations over the next five years.

ABF said its confidence in Primark’s model – which does not operate online despite soaring sales across online retail during the pandemic – remains “unaltered” and stressed its commitment to bricks and mortar retail.

The company said it expects Primark to increase sales “significantly” next year and continue to improve profits.

Meanwhile, Primark is also upgrading its digital presence and will launch a redesigned customer-facing website in the UK next year.

ABF said lower sales from Primark over the past year were partly offset by its strong food and sugar operations.

The company’s grocery arm revealed that sales increased by 2% to £3.59 billion for the year.

It hailed “strong” sales growth in its Twinings Ovaltine drinks business, as well as international growth by other brands including Patak’s and Mazzetti.

Mr Weston added: “Our financial performance this year more than ever demonstrates the resilience of the group.

“This comes from the strength of our brands, the diversity of our products and markets, our geographic spread, conservative financing and an organisation design that permits fast and flexible decision-taking.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Primark will not raise prices despite surging costs, bosses promise

Primark will not increase its prices despite soaring costs, the boss of the fashion retailer’s parent firm Associated British Foods (ABF) has said. George Weston, chief executive of ABF told the PA news agency that the retailer has seen rising energy and distribution costs but will not pass this on to customers.
RETAIL
newschain

Man charged with murder after woman found dead

A man has been charged with murder after the death of a woman. The body of 47-year-old Sarah Ashwell was found at her home in South Street, Wells Somerset, on the afternoon of Sunday November 7. Antanas Jankauskas, 38, of Wookey, has been charged with murder and is due to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Taylor Daily Press

Primark is significantly increasing the number of physical stores despite the popularity of online shopping | Abroad

Discount apparel chain Primark wants to increase the number of physical stores by about a third. Despite the huge popularity of online shopping, which has become stronger during the Corona pandemic, the company is sticking with its strategy of more traditional stores. This is while competitors are focusing more and more on online sales.
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Design#British Foods#Abf
The Independent

Cake Box reports sales surge as it plans further store openings

Cream cake retailer Cake Box has reported a surge in sales after pandemic restrictions eased, as it also confirmed plans for a raft of further shop openings.Shares in the company rose on Monday after it hailed a “strong performance” over the past six months.It told investors that revenue jumped by 91.8% to £16.47 million for the half-year to September 30, compared with the same period last year.Meanwhile, pre-tax profits leapt by 122.2% to £3.7 million for the period.The group said it would hit its trading targets for the current year, with bosses saying that the company had mitigated the impact...
ECONOMY
Best Life

Target, Barnes & Noble, and Other Stores Have Pulled This From Shelves

Over the past year and a half, products have vanished from store shelves left and right. Items like toilet paper and cleaning wipes were hoarded amid the pandemic, while liquor and various food products have been increasingly hard to find due to supply chain issues. Some retailers, on the other hand, have chosen to take certain items off of shelves themselves following controversy. Department stores like Saks Fifth Avenue and Nordstrom banned animal fur products after decades of protests, while grocery stores like Kroger and Costco have banned the sale of Chaokoh coconut milk over allegations that the company uses cruel practices against monkeys. Now, several major retailers have pulled something else from stores after being sent letters of protest. Read on to find out what you will no longer be able to buy from Target, Barnes & Noble, and other major retailers.
RETAIL
The Independent

Push to regain lost pandemic ground falters as FTSE falls

London’s top index ended a strong two-day winning streak on Friday but still closed higher than it had a week earlier.Having pushed to a 21-month high earlier in the day, and got very close to its pre-pandemic level, the FTSE 100 dropped sharply a little while later.The index was at one point just 1.2 points off its February 21 2020 score of 7,404 but ended up giving back all those gains, ending at 7,348.It was a drop on the day of 36 points, or 0.5%.Yet after a strong Thursday, and an even stronger Wednesday, investors had little to be sour...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
MarketWatch

Container Store stock up 7% after record sales for retailer

Shares of Container Store Group Inc. rose 7% in the extended session Tuesday after the retailer said its fiscal second-quarter results hit records and there's "great oppportunity" to double its business over time. The specialty retailer said it earned $27.2 million, or 54 cents a share, in the quarter, compared with $20.2 million, or 41 cents a share, a year ago. Adjusted for one-time items, the company earned 54 cents a share. Sales rose 11% to $276 million, the company said. FactSet consensus called for adjusted EPS of 29 cents a share on sales of $261 million. "Our results reflect continued momentum as we delivered record-breaking fiscal second quarter performance on both the top and bottom line," Chief Executive Satish Malhotra said in a statement. "As we look ahead, we continue to see great opportunity to double the size of our business over time, and the progress we are making against our strategic initiatives has us firmly on the path to achieving our goals." Shares of Container Store ended the regular trading day down 1%.
RETAIL
threatpost.com

Costco Confirms: A Data Skimmer’s Been Ripping Off Customers

Big-box behemoth retailer Costco is offering victims 12 months of credit monitoring, a $1 million insurance reimbursement policy and ID theft recovery services. Costco has discovered a payment card skimming device at one of its retail stores and has sent out notification letters informing customers that their card data may have been ripped off if they shopped there recently.
RETAIL
CBS Boston

Supply Chain Problems Affect Discount Stores Like T.J. Maxx, Marshalls

(CNN) — Bummer for bargain hunters: It may be harder to snag designer clothes at T.J. Maxx, Burlington and Ross. These discount chains thrive when there is a glut of clothing in the market. They can scoop in and buy premium apparel and shoe brands’ excess inventory for cheap — and then sell it to customers at bargain prices. The problem right now: There’s very little unsold clothing sitting around. Supply chains are choked off and brands don’t have as much, if any, extra stuff to dump. And since inventories are lean and customer demand is red hot, brands don’t have as...
BURLINGTON, MA
spglobal.com

Amazon, large retailers well-positioned to weather holiday supply chain pain

Trucks haul shipping containers at the Port of Los Angeles during nighttime operations Oct. 25. Persistent supply chain constraints are expected to have an uneven impact on e-commerce this holiday season, with Amazon.com Inc. and other large retailers better positioned to meet demand than smaller merchants, retail experts say. Strong...
RETAIL
KOIN 6 News

Three brands that are avoiding Christmas supply chain issues

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which brands are avoiding Christmas supply chain issues? Some shoppers are concerned that their gifts won’t arrive in time for the holidays this year. Many politicians have said Christmas supply chain issues will likely continue into 2022, but some brands have found ways to avoid […]
ECONOMY
newschain

Deadly blast hits minibus on busy street in Afghan capital

At least one person has died and five others were injured after a bomb exploded on a minibus on a busy commercial street in Kabul. The blast took place in a neighbourhood mainly populated by members of Afghanistan’s minority Hazara community, emergency workers and the bus driver said. The bus...
ACCIDENTS
newschain

Several dead as security forces open fire to disperse Sudanese protesters

At least five people have died and several others were injured after Sudanese security forces fired live ammunition and tear gas to disperse protesters denouncing the military’s tightening grip on the country, activists said. The violence came as thousands of pro-democracy protesters yet again took to the streets across Sudan...
PROTESTS
newschain

newschain

45K+
Followers
101K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy