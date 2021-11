To all the redheads out there, celebrate your fiery mane on National Redhead Day 2021 (also known as National Love Your Red Hair Day) this November 5. It’s time to get rid of negative biases against redheads and learn the difference between redhead facts and myths. National Redhead Day was created by redhead sisters Adrienne and Stephanie Vendetti in response to the Kick A Ginger Day website. They wanted to express their pride in being redheads and encourage redheads everywhere to be proud of their natural hair color.

