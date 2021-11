After announcing the employee vaccination mandate in October, Penn State has extended the deadline for uploading vaccination status from Dec. 8 to Jan. 4, 2022. The mandate applies to employees from University Park, Altoona, Behrend, Berks, Brandywine, DuBois, Fayette, Harrisburg, and Schuylkill campuses, as well as the Penn State College of Medicine in Hershey and University Park, according to a release. Penn State Extension employees are also subject to the mandate.

