CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Kings unable to overcome 'disgusting' third quarter vs. Suns

NBC Sports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNo matter who the team on the other end of the court is, the Kings' toughest opponent has been themselves. In a 109-104 loss to the Phoenix Suns on Monday night at Golden 1 Center, the Kings once again shot themselves in the foot. There was no mincing of words postgame....

www.nbcsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Marvin Bagley refused to check into game on Sunday

Sean Cunningham: Multiple sources told me that Marvin Bagley III refused to check into Sunday’s game when Luke Walton called upon him in the second half vs. the Suns. I didn’t report it, wanting to first talk to the Kings coach. Walton said he & Marvin are in communication and has to be ready pic.twitter.com/m3E6JxaeVk.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Game stream: Phoenix Suns vs. Sacramento Kings

The Phoenix Suns (6-3) play against the Sacramento Kings (6-6) at Golden 1 Center. Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Monday November 8, 2021. Phoenix Suns 109, Sacramento Kings 104 (Final) What’s the buzz on Twitter?. Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham. Kings rookie Davion Mitchell reacts to the poor 3rd quarter, the...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harrison Barnes
Person
De'aaron Fox
Person
Luke Walton
Reuters

Suns overcome slow start in win over Cavaliers

Devin Booker celebrated his 25th birthday with 27 points as the Phoenix Suns overcame a slow start and never trailed in the second half of a 101-92 win over the visiting Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday. Deandre Ayton added 17 points on 8-of-10 shooting and 12 rebounds for the Suns, who...
NBA
peachtreehoops.com

Hawks unable to maintain lead in narrow loss to Suns

The Atlanta Hawks’ play had been up and down across a ten game stretch to open the 2021-2022 NBA season. As they have headed into a tough four game road stretch they would need to play more consistently good basketball to get a few wins before returning home. The play...
NBA
Houston Chronicle

Rockets unable to withstand Suns' surge in 6th straight loss

PHOENIX – Three minutes changed everything. Three minutes of blocked shots, fast breaks and all the momentum a home team’s run can build, and the Rockets had gone from another chance of an upset and into a deep hole they never could quite escape. They had been solid in most...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disgusting#Dallas#The Phoenix Suns#Western Conference#Kings
chatsports.com

Kings valiant fourth quarter effort fails, lose to Suns 109-104

The Sacramento Kings dropped Monday night’s matchup to the Phoenix Suns 104-109 after bouncing back from a 24-point deficit in a true tale of four quarters. The Kings were led offensively by Harrison Barnes with 26 points and De’Aaron Fox with 24 points. Both teams were missing key starters in...
NBA
Birmingham Star

Suns will try to run win streak to five in clash vs. Kings

The Phoenix Suns got off to a sluggish start on the heels of their surprise appearance in the NBA Finals. But now the Suns are finding their stride, and they look to notch their fifth consecutive victory when they visit the Sacramento Kings on Monday night. Phoenix fell to the...
NBA
ClutchPoints

Suns vs. Kings prediction, odds, pick and more – 11/8/21

The Phoenix Suns and Sacramento Kings will play in a Western Conference matchup on Monday night. It’s time to continue our NBA odds series and make a Suns-Kings prediction and pick. The Suns and Kings will play Monday. Phoenix comes in on a four-game winning streak and will have a...
NBA
Fresno Bee

Sacramento Kings guard Tyrese Haliburton questionable for Monday’s game vs. Phoenix Suns

Kings guard Tyrese Haliburton’s status is in doubt for Monday’s game against the Phoenix Suns at Golden 1 Center. Haliburton was listed as questionable on the team’s afternoon injury report due to lower back tightness. Haliburton logged 34 minutes in Sunday’s 94-91 loss to the Indiana Pacers, finishing with 17 points, three rebounds and three steals while making 7 of 14 field-goal attempts and 3 of 6 from 3-point range.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
brightsideofthesun.com

Game Preview: Suns look for revenge against Kings

Line: Suns -2.5 The Suns will seek revenge after a heartbreaking game-winner hit by Harrison Barnes to conclude their first meeting a couple of weeks ago. As tough as that loss was, the good news is they’ll get a chance to redeem themselves against their division opponent with that shot fresh in their minds. Phoenix was in control of that game in the first half, leading by 8 heading into halftime, but the third quarter ended up being their downfall as they were outscored 29 to 15.
NBA
CBS Sports

How to watch Kings vs. Suns: NBA live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Only one more quarter stands between the Phoenix Suns and the win they were favored to collect going into this night. Three quarters in and their offense has really been able to impose its will, dominating the Sacramento Kings 98-76. Point guard Cameron Payne (19 points) and shooting guard Devin...
NBA
kingsherald.com

Kings vs. Suns Preview: New Flare, Don’t Care

Well, there isn't much to say about the Kings loss at the hands of the TJ McConnell helmed Pacers squad Sunday night, so I'm just going to go ahead and force a rough transition over to the Suns and tonight's chance to show up the Larry O'Brien runner-ups for the second time in two weeks. The Suns haven't lost since Harrison Barnes' buzzer beating prayers were answered, but they also didn't play much in the way of competition - beating the Cavs, Pelicans, and Rockets before gutting out a game against the Hawks. It's Chris Paul, it's Devin Booker, it's Mikal Bridges, it's Javale McGee in a starting role because DeAndre Ayton is out!
NBA
kingsherald.com

Suns 109, Kings 104: Sun sets early, but Suns rise late

I made the mistake of happily showing my face in Golden 1 Center for the first time this season yesterday, foolishly thinking I would bring some good luck to the Kings and enjoy a lovely Sunday afternoon win. But, alas, I was once again proven to just be an idiot with a vaccination card and now empty wallet (thank you, $13 beers). With this realization, a lesson I seem to have to learn time and time again, I made sure to stay far away from Golden 1 Center tonight as the Kings looked to wrap up their first home stand against the Phoenix Suns. The Suns' last loss was against the Kings a few weeks ago and had since won four in a row. Although without Tyrese Haliburton, injuries for Suns' big men, Deandre Ayton and Dario Saric, gave the Kings an opportunity to steal a second win away from the Western Conference champs. Let's see how they did:
NBA
Sactown Royalty

Kings vs. Suns Preview: A chance to bounce back

The Sacramento Kings will look to get back in the win column on Monday with their second straight victory over the Phoenix Suns this season. The last time these two teams met, Harrison Barnes’ late game heroics led to a buzzer beating victory in what was a late-game barn burner from the Valley of the Sun.
NBA
tucsonpost.com

Suns hang on to defeat Kings for 5th straight victory

Cameron Payne matched his career best of 24 points off the bench to help the Phoenix Suns notch a 109-104 victory over the host Sacramento Kings on Monday night for their fifth straight victory. Devin Booker recorded 18 points, nine rebounds and six assists for Phoenix, which let a 24-point...
NBA
chatsports.com

Luke Walton says Kings missed Tyrese Haliburton ‘a lot’ vs. Suns

Tyrese Haliburton’s presence on the court is such a valuable one for the Sacramento Kings. That was evident on Monday night in the Kings’ 109-104 loss to the Phoenix Suns. The Kings had 24 turnovers against the Suns, ten of which came in the third quarter where the Kings were outscored 31-12, effectively costing them the game. Haliburton is a guy the Kings can rely on to be steady with the ball in his hands especially when the turnovers start stacking up.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy