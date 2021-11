The Milwaukee Bucks travel to Wells Fargo Center to play the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday night. The Bucks are looking to get back into the win column against a short-handed 76ers squad. Philadelphia will be without two of their best players in Joel Embiid and Tobias Harris, who are both in the NBA health and safety protocol after testing positive for COVID-19. The 76ers had their six-game win streak snapped on Monday night as they fell to the New York Knicks 103-96.

NBA ・ 4 DAYS AGO