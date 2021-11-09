CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Cleveland takes on Washington, seeks 5th straight victory

By Data Skrive
ESPN
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWashington Wizards (7-3, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (7-4, fifth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland heads into a matchup with Washington as winners of four straight games. Cleveland finished 16-26 in...

Larry Brown Sports

Kyrie Irving gets bad news about potential return to Nets

The brief glimmer of hope for Kyrie Irving to return to the court for the Brooklyn Nets this season seems to be fading away. New York City mayor-elect Eric Adams appeared Friday on CNN and was asked specifically about Irving, who remains ineligible to play due to the city’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate.
NBA
hotnewhiphop.com

Michael Jordan Reveals The Only Athlete He Fears

Michael Jordan is well known as one of the most competitive people to ever play the game of basketball. He was a menace on the court and as a result, he came one of the best to ever step on the court. To this day, his competitive nature is the stuff of legend, and it was on full display in "The Last Dance," which didn't always paint MJ in the best light.
NBA
The Oregonian

Charles Barkley sounds off on Kyrie Irving vaccine decision: ‘You don’t get the vaccine for yourself. You get it for other people.’

NBA on TNT analyst Charles Barkley never holds back. On the opening night of the 2021-22 NBA season, he had a strong message for Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving. Irving was absent from the Nets’ season opener against the Milwaukee Bucks because of his decision to remain unvaccinated — he is not allowed to play home or away games with the team. Irving isn’t allowed to play home games because of New York’s vaccine mandate, and the Nets decided altogether to keep him out of games until he’s eligible to play in all of them.
NBA
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Has A Blunt Message For Scottie Pippen

Scottie Pippen’s upcoming memoir, Unguarded, will be released next week on Nov. 9. And from the looks of some pre-released excerpts, the former Chicago Bulls star had quite a bit to say about his former teammate Michael Jordan. It’s no secret that Pippen was upset by his portrayal in last...
NBA
uticaphoenix.net

Wizards GM says Russell Westbrook rejected the idea of a

Russell Westbrook was interested in being traded to one Los Angeles team — and one Los Angeles team only. The Wizards sent Westbrook to the Lakers this past offseason as part of a five-team trade, but it turns out there may have been another path out of Washington for the nine-time All-Star. In an interview with NBC Sports Washington’s Chris Miller, Wizards general manager Tommy Sheppard declared that, while Westbrook didn’t demand a trade, he did shut down any conversations about joining the Clippers.
NBA
KRON4 News

Here’s what Floyd Mayweather said about Kyrie Irving’s vaccine stance

Irving has support from one of the biggest names in sports: boxing legend Floyd Mayweather who Forbes named the highest-paid athlete in the 2010s by cashing in over $900 million throughout the decade. Mayweather posted roughly a minute-long video on social media Monday night backing Irving's stance on not getting vaccinated -- writing in his Instagram caption "I am Pro Choice."
NBA
975thefanatic.com

The Seth Curry Trade Was Absolute Highway Robbery

The Philadelphia 76ers have not exactly had the perfect history when it comes to roster moves. In recent memory, there are very few trades that have worked out exceptionally well for the team. In fairness, a lot of the moves prior to 2016 were for the sole purpose of compiling draft capital, but even since 2000, the Sixers had the Dikembe Mutombo trade, the Kings pick swap in 2017, and not much else. Enter Daryl Morey as President of Basketball Operations. Morey was hired by the team exactly a year ago yesterday, and the fruits of one of his early roster decisions have never been riper than they were last night on the anniversary of his hiring (remember, last year’s season started late because of COVID). Just 14 days after taking over in Philly, Daryl Morey completed a draft day trade sending Josh Richardson and the 36th overall pick in the 2020 draft to the Dallas Mavericks for Seth Curry. At the time, it was a semi-exciting move that brought in a shooter whose brother’s name carried more weight than his. Now, almost a year later, it looks like one of the biggest fleeces in the past decade of NBA trades.
NBA
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Troubling Zion Williamson Video

It’s unclear when Zion Williamson will be back in the lineup for the New Orleans Pelicans. Based on Saturday night’s video, it could be a while. The former Duke Blue Devils star is rehabbing from a foot injury. There have been growing concerns about Williamson’s physical status. Several notable NBA big men have had their careers impacted by foot injuries. While Williamson isn’t a center like Greg Oden, he still carries a ton of weight, which could cause issues down the road.
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

This Lakers-Sixers Trade Features Ben Simmons To L.A.

The Philadelphia 76ers and NBA All-Star Ben Simmons are seemingly making progress toward a resolution. While Simmons remains away from the team, the organization is no longer fining him for missing practices or games as he is seeking help to mentally prepare himself to return to the court and for his lower back ailment.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

NBA Fans React To LaMelo Ball's Outfit: "Bro Dressed Like A Highlighter"

LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets started the season on a dominant note. After going over 20 points down at one point in the game, Ball led a phenomenal comeback. Ball's performance helped the Hornets win a close game against the Indiana Pacers. The final score of the match was 123-122 in favor of the Hornets.
NBA

