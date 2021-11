The Utah Jazz met the Atlanta Hawks for the second time in less than a week and improved to 8-3 on the season with a 110-98 victory at Vivint Arena. Donovan Mitchell’s passing has progressively gotten better every year, and when he’s focused and slowed down and seeing the court he really can thread the needle with the best of them. He finished the night with 27 points, but it was probably his passing and decision-making that were the most impressive of the night.

