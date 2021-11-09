CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grocery & Supermaket

Grocery price rises turn up heat on British consumers -Kantar research

By James Davey
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ah6nd_0cqvzkDP00

LONDON (Reuters) - British grocery price inflation was 2.1% in the four weeks to Oct. 31, its highest level since August 2020, market researcher Kantar said on Tuesday, adding to the pressure on household finances.

Last week the Bank of England confounded widespread market expectations of an interest rate hike but with overall inflation heading for almost 5% one is expected soon.

Kantar said grocery prices are rising fastest in markets such as savoury snacks, canned colas and crisps while falling in fresh bacon, vegetables and pet treats.

“Grocery ... inflation hit its highest rate since August 2020, when retailers were still cutting promotions (during the pandemic) to maintain stock on the shelves,” said Fraser McKevitt, head of retail and consumer insight at Kantar.

“As prices increase in certain categories, we can expect shoppers to continue to visit several supermarkets and shop around to find the best deals,” he said.

Households already visit an average of 3.3 supermarkets per month in order to find the best value for money, McKevitt said.

Kantar said UK grocery sales fell 1.9% year-on-year in the 12 weeks to Oct. 31 but were up 7.3% compared with 2019 before the impact of the pandemic on trading.

Shopping habits are beginning to settle at a new baseline, with the general trend towards bigger, less frequent trips to the supermarket set to stay.

Kantar said households visited the supermarket 15.7 times in the past month on average - a slight increase from the 15.3 trips in the same period in 2020.

However, consumers are still making 40 million fewer trips per month than they were in 2019.

“At this rate of change, it would take three years to get back to our old shopping patterns,” said McKevitt.

Online grocery sales have also levelled out, accounting for 12.4% of the total grocery market for the second month in a row.

Kantar said Britons are preparing for Christmas early this year, with 4.7 million households buying mince pies in October and 1.6 million buying Christmas puddings. Frozen poultry sales are also 27% higher year-on-year in the latest four weeks.

Market leader Tesco bucked the wider market decline and was the only group to achieve year-on-year sales growth over the 12 weeks.

Market share and sales growth(%)

12 wks to 12 wks to % change in

Oct. 31 2021 Nov. 1 2020 sales

Tesco 27.6 27.0 0.3

Sainsbury’s 15.2 15.3 -2.8

Asda 14.3 14.4 -2.3

Morrisons 10.0 10.2 -4.3

Aldi 7.9 7.8 -0.4

Co-operative 6.3 6.4 -3.8

Lidl 6.2 6.1 0

Waitrose 5.0 5.1 -2.7

Iceland 2.3 2.3 -3.9

Ocado 1.7 1.7 -2.1

Comments / 0

Related
KING 5

Rising grocery prices challenge Puget Sound food banks

SEATTLE — Grocery prices keep rising, and that's creating challenges for local food banks as they prepare for the holidays. Northwest Harvest says more people seek assistance when costs increase. “We know that these households are being thrifty and making the decisions that are right for their households, but what...
Virginia Mercury

Why are prices spiking? Blame the supply chain.

By Craig Austin, Florida International University Consumer prices soared in October 2021 and are now up 6.2 percent from a year earlier — higher than most economists’ estimates and the fastest increase in more than three decades. At this point, that may be no surprise to most Americans, who are seeing higher prices while shopping for […] The post Why are prices spiking? Blame the supply chain. appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Supermarkets#Inflation#Poultry#Food Drink#British#The Bank Of England#Britons
MassLive.com

As Thanksgiving approaches, food banks, grocery stores struggle amidst shortages and rise of 5.3% in food prices in the last year

On Wednesday, the United States Department of Labor announced inflation numbers, confirming that the consumer price index, which includes products ranging from rent to healthcare to groceries and gas, rose 6.2% from the last year — the largest increase since December of 1990. Food prices, in particular, rose 5.3% in...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Sourcing Journal

US Footwear Imports Match Strong Consumer Demand

U..S footwear imports rose 29.9 percent to 1.65 billion pairs for the first nine months of 2021 compared to the same period last year. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
LIFESTYLE
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Up and Down Grocery Aisles, Prices Rose in October

Thirty-one years: That's how long it has been since consumer prices rose, year over year, by as much as they did last month. Consumer prices were up 6.2% year over year in October, the largest increase since November 1990, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Wednesday. That increase includes a...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Eyewitness News

Consumers, grocery stores, restaurants all impacted as costs go up

ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB) – Many things are more expensive these days as consumer prices have soared over 6 percent this past year. Among those higher priced items are consumer goods and gas. At grocery stores, families may have to cut back on what to buy. What people are seeing...
ROCKY HILL, CT
BBC

Food price rises highest since August 2020, says Kantar

Food prices are rising at their fastest pace since August 2020, figures from data firm Kantar suggest, as supply chain disruption continues. Grocery inflation rose to 2.1% in October - the highest rate since last year, when retailers were cutting promotions amid the Covid pandemic. Last week, the Bank of...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Wheat, Sugar, Coffee & Meat: How Rising Commodity Prices Are Impacting Holiday Grocery Shopping

Millions of Americans are bracing for higher food prices this holiday season as inflation continues to drive up grocery bills around the country. The Wall Street Journal reported on Monday that prices for certain products, including rib-eye, are up about 40% from a year ago, forcing holiday shoppers to reconsider their purchases. Rising labor, materials and transportation costs, as well as supply chain disruptions, have forced companies like MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC (NASDAQ: MDLZ) and Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ: KHC) to raise prices on a number of products.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Reuters

UPDATE 1-Australia businesses see rapid recovery as consumers ache to spend

SYDNEY, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Australian businesses reported a sharp rebound in sales and profits in October as most coronavirus restrictions were lifted, while newly liberated consumers looked to spend big on travel and entertainment in coming weeks. The upbeat reports released on Tuesday reinforced expectations for a rapid economic...
BUSINESS
WOWK 13 News

Grocery prices are on the rise. Is Thanksgiving in jeopardy?

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)– Thanksgiving is right around the corner, but with the rise in food prices, many locals said they’re worried about putting food on the table. At the Princeton Kroger, customers told 59News they’re concerned Thanksgiving meals might be scarce. At Kroger, a 20-pound thanksgiving ham is about $60 and a 17-pound turkey is […]
PRINCETON, WV
fox26houston.com

Rising consumer prices may be here to stay, according to financial experts

HOUSTON - We've all noticed prices, for all kinds of things, have been on the rise. Inflation is the 'buzzword' that gets tossed around. In September, consumer prices rose 5.4% compared to a year ago. While manufacturers have blamed Covid and supply-chain challenges for their price hikes, the added cost...
HOUSTON, TX
KTLA

Grocery prices are up this Thanksgiving amid labor and supply shortages

If you’re hosting Thanksgiving, you might notice a bump in the grocery bill this year due to a number of factors, including inflation, labor shortages, supply chain issues, weather and rising transportation costs. Jim Cascone, owner of Farmer’s Market Poultry in Los Angeles, says he ordered everything way in advance this year, though he did […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
madison

Prices are skyrocketing. Here’s how to lessen the impacts

The price of pretty much everything — including groceries and heating your home — has gone up since last year. The inflation rate reached a 30-year high in October, according to Consumer Price Index data released Wednesday by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. The Consumer Price Index surged 6.2%...
BUSINESS
Reuters

UK's Saietta group buys e-Traction from China Evergrande's auto unit

LONDON, Nov 11 (Reuters) - British electric motor maker Saietta (SED.L) said on Thursday that it is acquiring electric powertrain company e-Traction from China Evergrande Group's (3333.HK) automotive unit in a deal wroth up to 2 million euros ($2.31 million). Saietta said that its acquisition of e-Traction, a Dutch company...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Record fuel prices continue to rise

Drivers continue to be hit by rising fuel prices weeks after record highs set in April 2012 were broken.The RAC said the average price of a litre of petrol at UK forecourts on Thursday was 146.14p, while diesel was 149.66p.Petrol prices exceeded the long-standing record of 142.48p on October 24, while diesel’s peak of 147.93p was broken a week later.The RAC’s figures are based on data provided by Experian Catalist.The average cost of petrol and diesel has increased by around 32p per litre in the past 12 months.This has made it approximately £18 more expensive to fill a typical 55-litre...
TRAFFIC
Reuters

Reuters

223K+
Followers
238K+
Post
112M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy