On last night’s telecast, the announcing team complained about how the otherwise-dominant Golden State Warriors seem to fall apart in the second quarter. Scorching beginnings to games have been followed by cold-shooting seconds. Last night, it took an Otto Porter Junior three-point explosion to salvage what looked like another trudge to halftime. It certainly feels like the second quarter is a rough time for the Dubs, and the statistics bear that out.

NBA ・ 5 DAYS AGO