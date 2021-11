Buffalo Sabres (5-4-2) vs. Washington Capitals (5-2-4) Puck Drop: 7:00 PM EST | Capital One Arena | Washington, DC. Stop me if you’ve heard this before, but Alex Ovechkin is, uh, wildly talented. The 36-year-old has 18 points, including 10 goals, in just 11 games so far this season. Somehow, that’s third in the NHL, behind only Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid. Five of Ovechkin’s 18 points have come on the power play.

NHL ・ 5 DAYS AGO